(Pocket-lint) - Zoomers are spending more time online, specifically on social media, than any of the generations before them, including the Millennials. Even though social media platforms are supposed to encourage social interaction and connectivity, studies after studies reveal that the youth are more lonely than ever before. Despite the widespread awareness that social media platforms aren’t currently living up to their original promise, few platforms seem determined to change things.

That’s precisely where Yubo comes into the picture. Yubo is currently one of the few social media platforms actively working towards helping people foster real connections, as opposed to simply stacking up likes and followers. They’re constantly innovating new features that allow users to find actual friends with whom to share meaningful interests and connections. Furthermore, Yubo is also friendly towards shier and more introverted individuals, allowing them to watch livestream without participation.

Yubo is an engaging new social app that’s on the road to replacing Snapchat and TikTok as the social app of choice amongst Gen Z. This social app allows you to find new friends, add them, and join groups based on shared interests. You can also watch livestreams without participation, broadcast your own streams, or livestream for a select group of people.

Yubo allows you to play games with your friends, watch YouTube in real-time, and perform other group activities that actively foster interaction. Because of these features, Yubo’s architecture is geared towards fostering real and meaningful connections rather than simply accumulating social validation in the form of likes and comments.

Yubo has now launched a new feature to encourage interest-based conversations with potential new friends. You can add tags to your profile to display the subjects when you first create your account, and the app includes several categories, such as Food, Random, and Activities. Profile tags serve as great ice-breakers, allowing other users to immediately get to the heart of the subjects you’d like to discuss.

In most social apps, you don’t get a good sense of the user’s interests based simply on their profile. That can lead to some pretty generic conversation starters, and it can also prevent people from reaching out because of a lack of commonality. However, profile tags allow you to prominently display your interests, opening up a treasure trove of potential conversation starters for those viewing your profile.

Yubo is committed to helping its users make meaningful connections. To that end, you can select a tag based on your interest to find all other profiles that like it. Once you find people following the same interest, you can add them as friends and initiate a conversation based on your shared tag, whether that’s pizza, music, or anything else.

You can add up to 200 new friends a day, so you have plenty of people to engage in conversations with.

Yubo’s architecture is carefully designed to ensure it’s suitable for individuals with various personalities. Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert, you may initially feel shy about joining livestreams because of the fear that your camera and microphone would be immediately accessed or activated. However, Yubo allows you to engage with livestreams without your camera and microphone.

You can join a livestream whenever you want without activating your microphone or camera. This allows you to watch the livestream without active participation. After you spend some time with the livestream, you can decide when you want to reveal your face and voice, if at all. Yubo allows you to socialize and interact according to your comfort and pace.

You can download Yubo on your iPhone or Android phone right now to start using Yubo today. Creating an account is extremely simple and only takes a few minutes. That means you’re basically just a few minutes away from finding your newest friend on Yubo!