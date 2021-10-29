How to get TikTok's new tipping feature

(Pocket-lint) - TikTok appears to be giving some users the ability to accept tips and also directly tip creators. The company hasn't officially announced a tipping feature, but creators are beginning to report they've tested it. Based on their experiences, here's what you need to know about tipping on TikTok.

In late 2021, TikTok creator Jera Bean shared a couple of videos to announce she found a tipping feature in the TikTok app and applied for approval.

According to Jera Bean, to get approved, your account must be in good standing, you need at least 100,000 followers, and you must meet the age requirement. If creators meet these requirements, they can apply for the feature. It's unknown whether everyone who applies gets approved.

Go to your Settings in TikTok. Look for the new Tips option and select it. Read and agree to TikTok's tips terms. Your application will then be submitted to TikTok to review.

Based on videos from Jera Bean, the application process moves quickly.

No. According to TikTok creator Jera Bean, all the money tipped to creators goes to them. It's unclear if this will change after the testing phase.

A TikTok account that accepts tips will display a "tips" button on their profile.

When a user taps the tips button, they will reportedly be allowed to send the creator $5, $10, $15, or a custom amount of their choosing (the minimum is $1). It looks like users don't need to follow the account they're tipping, but they must be 18 years or older to send tips.

Yes. It appears TikTok gives the option for users to anonymously send tips.

