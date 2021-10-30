(Pocket-lint) - In the current world, almost every individual can afford to own a phone and relies on them for their communication needs. Hence, it is common to receive calls from unknown numbers.

However, some calls can be frustrating and irritating and may place you in distress as you think about the caller's real intentions. Ignoring or blocking them might not be enough as some may persist and send you unwanted messages.

Other calls may be from people you don't recall but find it hard to explain themselves. Before you hurriedly move to block a number, it's better to validate the phone number because it can be an important matter. Otherwise, if the caller doesn't stop and keeps demeaning you, the best step is to report the scam numbers.

Thanks to technology, it is now easy to perform a completely free reverse phone lookup with names, together with their details. This guide will recommend the best phone number lookup sites. We listed the five best picks based on their merits;

FastPeopleSearch- Seriously free reverse phone lookup Numlooker - Easiest reverse phone number lookup tool CocoFinder - Best free reverse phone lookup tool Instant Checkmate - Most affordable phone number lookup tool TruthFinder - Most accurate reverse phone number lookup tool

FastPeopleSearch is an accessible people finder site that can help you find a person's details like location or even criminal records. A reverse phone lookup can help you track a long-lost friend, relative or gather details of someone you just met.

This tool can help you get in touch with lost friends, identify an individual's background, discover who is calling, and look up a caller's address. Apart from a reverse phone lookup, this software allows you to find people by name and address. One can get the full name, phone numbers, criminal records, public profiles, or asset details.

To search people by their phone number, one can follow some of the quick steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the site's URL and head to the Phone Lookup tab.

Step 2: Type the phone number you want details on in the search bar provided.

Step 3: At the bar's right, click the start search button to initiate the search process.

Step 4: After a thorough search through its massive database and offering its results, analyze the provided details to find your person of interest.

However, if none of the results matches your needs, recheck and redo the people search again.

In terms of security, the data transmission happening in the servers is always encrypted, ensuring the data is safe from any prying eyes. There is also utmost secrecy and privacy as the site does not store any data collected for people's search purposes.

The site provides the most accurate results because the site's databases are well-maintained and updated daily. This also means names and information are in the databases as and when they become available.

The application uses advanced algorithms to match people's details with its database, ensuring effective and efficient results.

FastPeopleSearch has become an internet hit ever since its launch. Hundreds of thousands of users have searched for their missing friends, relatives, associates, neighbors, etc., through the site's reverse phone lookup service.

Numlooker, a software program for cell phone number lookup, is the perfect tool for finding out if you've received any strange spam calls. While it can't provide you with any personal information about the person who's making the calls, it can help you and your family and friends identify and block their number (or numbers). Numlooker does this by providing a reverse phone number search, which is an online database that allows you to look up a phone number and find out the name of the business or person it's associated with. If you're a business owner, it can also help you keep track of any employees who may be abusing their company cell phones.

Numlooker is a free service that you can use over and over again. It requires only a few minutes to sign up, and then you can begin entering any number that has been harassing you with unwanted calls. It's easy to use, and it's completely safe. To quickly find out if a cell phone number has been calling you, just type the number into the box at the top of this page. The database will reveal all publicly available information about this phone number.

If you are unaware of how to use this tool, follow the steps as listed:

STEP 1: On Numlooker website, type the number that needs to be found in the search bar and tap on the Search Now button.

STEP 2: With a wide range of results available, look over the phone number search results for the number you are searching for.

This phone lookup app saves you the time of speculating who is calling you and the confusion with its easy to use phone lookup features. You can quickly search for a number using the phone number or name of your contact and you will get their address, direct phone, and more!

Its unique filtering options help a user directly pinpoint the person or information they are searching for. Regular updates on any new data are added, giving you accurate results.

Numlooker rolls out any new changes on information and provides special filtering options to analyze the reports.

A reverse phone number lookup is divided into two parts, with the first step being to determine the kind of information received. The information provided depends on the service provider.

The second step is finding the source of information that covers landlines, VOIPs, and mobile phones. Cellphones and landlines are more reliable than VOIPs, which don't contain reliable data.

CocoFinder is among the best reverse phone lookup free tools. It is a free cell phone number lookup with a name and no charge. A user only needs to input a phone number, after which the application will present the record of the person from its extensive database.

One can get a person's identity, alternate phone numbers, and more from its reverse phone lookup. Other details include an area's code, state, country, phone number, and the type of phone used by the caller.

The method to perform a reverse phone lookup is simple and entails the following steps:

STEP 1: On your browser's search bar, navigate to cocofinder.com.

STEP 2: Click on the Phone Lookup tab to type the phone number in the Search Bar on the homepage.

STEP 3: After entering the phone number, press Enter or hit the Start Search button, and the software will provide results in a short while.

The interface is simple to use, with its features being similar to any other search engine, making it easy for people not acquainted with tech. Its search bar is placed rightfully on the landing page, making it easily visible for any new users.

This tool sources its data from publicly available databases, which ensures its legitimacy. Other data sources include digital footprints that people leave on the internet. The data also comes from various sources, including criminal records, state and country records, to give you the best free reverse phone lookup services.

Recent technological advances have made it available to use next-gen technology and super-fast servers that make it fast to search. CocoFinder ensures whatever information a user is searching for won't get them in legal trouble. However, the laws vary from state to state, and caution is advised whenever someone uses these records.

Instant Checkmate is not a completely free reverse phone lookup but offers a cheap 5-day trial. During this period, you can perform as many reverse phone number searches as possible. This tool provides an extensive report containing local and email addresses, phone numbers, criminal and work history, and contact information.

The tool can prove helpful for a company looking to hire someone since it provides details regarding the professional background of any potential employee. Additionally, Instant Checkmate gathers its data from public databases, social media websites, private companies, and other public sources. With these extensive sources, this software rarely fails to provide information on any phone lookup search.

It is an excellent tool for anyone trying to look for a lost friend or get to know any new neighbors that just moved in next door. The website interface is easy to use and convenient for anyone who is not tech-savvy.

Moreover, the reverse phone lookup service comes with an app for both Android and iOS platforms. It is the easiest background check with national criminal, county-level, drug testing, and motor vehicle records.

For users wishing to pay for a membership, one subscription covers all your lookups. The platform offers excellent customer service, and it's relatively easy to cancel your membership.

STEP 1: Head to the site and scroll to the bottom.

STEP 2: Under the Quick Links' header, click on the Reverse Phone Lookup in the second column.

STEP 3: The link will redirect you to a new tab, from which you can perform the phone lookup.

STEP 4: Enter the phone number in the Search Bar and press the Search Now button to complete the Search.

TruthFinder is a popular service that always comes up whenever someone searches for a reverse phone lookup service. The accuracy and quality of the phone lookup service are by far the best and feature data from both public and private databases.

This tool can allow you to search police records, run background reports, look up civil judgments, among others. Its reverse phone lookup tool will return any information available to the target person. These data include criminal record information, and any related phone numbers.

Its interface is user-friendly, and the customer support is friendly and helpful. Truthfinder provides rich and accurate reports that are generated within a minimum of ten minutes.

It's an efficient tool that informs you how the data can be used and cannot be used. The platform also provides efficient self-monitoring tools and the option to remove one's public information from the site so others cannot access it.

STEP 1: The first step is navigating to the official site

STEP 2: On the homepage, scroll to the bottom of the site, and under the footer, Directories, click on the Reverse Phone Lookup link.

STEP 3: On the landing page that appears, type the phone number in the Search Bar and click on Search to perform the Reverse Lookup process.

However, this tool is quite expensive as they don't offer a free reverse phone lookup trial. Also, the phone number lookup isn't included in the regular membership. Ultimately, the software has mobile apps that allow you to run lookups on the go.

Receiving calls from unknown sources can be daunting and highly nagging in some instances. As highlighted in our guide, almost everyone in their work and life can need to search for people. The availability of information has also made finding people online these days relatively easy.

The tools provided in this guide help you to get a hold of any unknown caller situations. Each tool provides ways to perform a seriously free reverse phone lookup. The tools can also help you block spoofers and identify spam callers. It is important to note that none of these lookup tools provides consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency.

This blog doesn't necessarily feature the best of the best or the complete set of tools available. The majority of these tools offer free phone number lookup with no charge. Hence it's on you to pick the platform or tool that best suits your needs. Feel free to use any of the listed tools for your convenience.