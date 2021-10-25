(Pocket-lint) - Home workout platform Fiit is expanding its reach beyond dumbbells and kettlebells, teasing air bike integration that will begin early next year.

Announcing the move in a blog post, the company detailed a new partnership with Assault Fitness - which will supply the connected bikes - that will see users receive tracking insights from the typical wearables and the air bike simultaneously.

The AssaultBike will adapt to Fiit's own brand of metrics, with effort on the bike, total output, RPM and rep tracking all factoring into a new formula that will show off performance in three new types of class - Metcon, Sprint and Endure.

Metcon - or metabolic conditioning - is a style of anaerobic lactic training, with Fiit indicating these workouts are an offshoot from its own Dumbbell Shred classes. Sprint, as the name suggests, is all about short bursts of effort, and will look to train explosive strength and power.

Endure, again, is fairly self-explanatory, and will focus on building the user's stamina - much like Fiit's current Nonstop classes.

In a new addition to the app, recovery workouts are also making a debut through the air bike, in the form of active recovery, stretching, mobility and activation sessions.

Early access to these new air bike features will begin in January 2022, with Fiit users able to register their interest before 31 October and perhaps end up being one of 100 people to test the new tech, though no pricing or package details have been teased just yet by the pay-as-you-go platform.

It's also unclear when the full-scale launch will be, but, when it does eventually roll out as part of the Fiit experience, it gives those picking an at-home fitness platform plenty of options to pick between.

With the likes of Peloton branching out into more areas of home workouts over the past year, it's not surprising to see a similar move from Fiit. Even though these two platforms still operate in different areas of fitness, and therefore appeal to a slightly different type of exerciser, their goal to expand and become the go-to solution for home workouts is becoming clearer.

We'll keep an eye on this and aim to test the integration once the release is finalised, so stay tuned for more.