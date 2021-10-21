Trump's own social network to be called Truth… no, really

(Pocket-lint) - Donald Trump is to launch his own social network in 2022. It will be called Truth Social - who said he didn't have a grasp on irony?

The platform will allegedly "stand up to the tyranny of big tech" and give him a platform to exploit if he launches an expected second bid to be US president.

Currently banned from Facebook and Twitter, Trump repeatedly claims that he has "been silenced" rather than accepting that he breached numerous rules on both social networks.

His own Truth Social network will start to invite guests over the next month or two, with a "nationwide rollout" across the US early next year. What affect it will have on similar platforms, such as Gab and Parler, are yet to be seen.

The Trump Media & Technology Group behind the new venture also plans to launch a subscription video-on-demand service.

It claimed this will "feature 'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more".

Considering the target audience will be existing Trump supporters, we wonder how effective either of these two ventures will be. Won't they just be another two echo chambers for those who thrived during the last few, tumultous weeks of his presidency - powered by conspiracy theories and election rigging claims?