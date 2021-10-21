Twitch testing a rewind button for livestreams

(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing quite like the enjoyment of watching a big moment go down on one of your favourite livestreams on Twitch, knowing that if you hadn't been watching you'd have missed it. That said, there are also frequently times when being able to scroll back through a stream would be really handy.

For the longest time, that's been something that Twitch hasn't accommodated, outside of watching short recorded clips after the fact. Now, though, it's testing a feature to let you quickly zip back in a stream by two minutes.

Over the next month, some viewers may see up to 3 new buttons on live channels pages: Rewind the Stream, Remind Me, & Watch Trailer. This experiment will inform future features only and the buttons will be removed once it’s complete.



This will have to be enabled by the streamer you're watching, by turning on the option for VOD (video on demand), just as they would to let viewers take clips from their stream. Once it's working, you can go back by two minutes, then scroll around that delayed section at whatever speed you want, rewatching as often as you like.

The feature is being tested over the next month, and will disappear after that's finished, but many viewers will hope that it'll be back in a permanent form at some point, for the sake of rewatchability.