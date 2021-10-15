Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to turn on Clubhouse's Music Mode: Hear live shows in stereo sound

- Clubhouse now supports live performances

(Pocket-lint) - Clubhouse, the mobile app that started the interest in live audio, is introducing a new feature, likely to help it keep attracting users given there are several big companies all now competing in the live audio space. 

Called Music Mode, the new feature gives you a way to play and listen to live music. It comes at a time when Twitter has begun rolling out ticketed spaces for musicians to hold live shows, and Spotify is working on its own live audio app. Facebook, too, recently added a dedicated Audio hub to its Watch section.

What is Clubhouse's Music Mode?

In a blog post, Clubhouse said Music Mode optimises the Clubhouse mobile app so it can broadcast music with "high quality and great stereo sound".

Clubhouse doesn’t specify what level of high-quality sound you can expect, but it does note the new Music Mode supports professional audio equipment during live performances, such as external USB microphones or mixing boards. Keep in mind Clubhouse also recently began supporting spatial audio.

How to turn on Clubhouse's Music Mode 

You can easily enable Music Mode by opening the latest version of the Clubhouse mobile app for iPhone and then following these steps:

  1. Tap the three dots in the top corner of a room
  2. Select Audio Quality
  3. Choose Music.

If you just want to listen to the performance, all you need to do is just that: Listen. You can do so from your phone by itself or with headphones and speakers.

Who can try Clubhouse's Music Mode?

Music Mode is initially only available on iOS. Clubhouse said the rollout to Android will follow soon.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 15 October 2021.
