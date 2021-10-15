(Pocket-lint) - Clubhouse, the mobile app that started the interest in live audio, is introducing a new feature, likely to help it keep attracting users given there are several big companies all now competing in the live audio space.

Called Music Mode, the new feature gives you a way to play and listen to live music. It comes at a time when Twitter has begun rolling out ticketed spaces for musicians to hold live shows, and Spotify is working on its own live audio app. Facebook, too, recently added a dedicated Audio hub to its Watch section.

In a blog post, Clubhouse said Music Mode optimises the Clubhouse mobile app so it can broadcast music with "high quality and great stereo sound".

Clubhouse doesn’t specify what level of high-quality sound you can expect, but it does note the new Music Mode supports professional audio equipment during live performances, such as external USB microphones or mixing boards. Keep in mind Clubhouse also recently began supporting spatial audio.

You can easily enable Music Mode by opening the latest version of the Clubhouse mobile app for iPhone and then following these steps:

Tap the three dots in the top corner of a room Select Audio Quality Choose Music.

If you just want to listen to the performance, all you need to do is just that: Listen. You can do so from your phone by itself or with headphones and speakers.

Music Mode is initially only available on iOS. Clubhouse said the rollout to Android will follow soon.