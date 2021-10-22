Why you need LastPass to secure your digital life

(Pocket-lint) - As the boundaries between virtual and real-life blur away, it’s more important than ever to secure your digital life. There’s an urgent need to invest in solutions that can keep your and your family’s digital lives safe and protect against breaches while eliminating frustrations related to complex (and varied) passwords.

LastPass makes comprehensive digital security accessible and simple. Instead of relying on multiple digital solutions or writing down dozens of ever-changing passwords, you can streamline your digital life with this nifty online application. It helps you access all the information you need without worrying about security breaches.

Below, we discuss why you need LastPass and highlight its numerous benefits.

LastPass allows you to automatically fill up forms with all of your relevant information. When you enter sites that you’ve visited before, LastPass will automatically enter your login details, such as username and password, so you don’t have to enter them every time. Furthermore, it can also save addresses, personal details, credit card information, and other details and enter them in relevant areas when necessary.

LastPass includes a password vault that stores all of your information in a safe and secure area. Just like physical safes store all your material valuables, the LastPass vault stores all your virtual valuables, including passwords, credit card information, login details, address, secure notes, etc. Furthermore, it comes with a browser extension that automatically captures and saves your passwords as you enter them, sending them to your password vault.

LastPass gives you access to a digital wallet that stores all of your payment information, such as credit card details. Whenever you’re making online transactions, the digital wallet simplifies and streamlines the payment process, so you don’t have to whip out your credit cards and enter the number every time. Furthermore, you can also look up your card details through LastPass, so you don’t need to carry your credit cards everywhere.

Nowadays, most of us have dozens or even hundreds of passwords for different accounts, profiles, and applications for home and work. Each of them involves a unique set of password instructions, forcing you to come up with new passwords all the time. Reusing the same passwords increases the risk of data breaches. However, LastPass comes with a password manager that helps you create secure passwords, store them safely, and automatically fill them when necessary.

Over 80% of all data breaches occur because of weak, repeated, old, or stolen passwords. If you want to ensure your data safety, you must use complex passwords that include a combination of letters, numbers, symbols, and uppercase/lowercase. LastPass automatically generates fool-proof passwords based on your specifications regarding length and ease. This ensures you always create extremely secure passwords, thus avoiding hacks.

LastPass constantly monitors all of your email addresses and sends instant alerts whenever it suspects that your data has been compromised. This allows you to act promptly and change all the necessary passwords, thereby preventing your information from being used by hackers and identity thieves.

LastPass Families allows you to share up to 6 total licenses, which means you can cover multiple family members or employees under your plan. This will give all the members access to their personal LastPass account, thus ensuring everyone in your network remains safe and secure at all times.

LastPass has numerous features suitable for large-scale enterprises, and one of them is multifactor authentication. This provides a second layer of security to verify the user’s login, usually in the form of fingerprint verification, one-tap mobile notifications, SMS codes, etc. This can be used to ensure the highest levels of security in businesses.

Because of all the features mentioned above, LastPass is a must-have application for all individuals, families, and businesses alike. It can cover all aspects of your virtual security while also simplifying the password management process. Furthermore, you can easily share access with other members, making it highly scalable. If you’ve ever been frustrated about forgetting your password while trying to log in, you need LastPass.