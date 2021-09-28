Best senior dating sites for singles over 40 and 50 in 2021

(Pocket-lint) - When it comes to your dating life, age is simply a number. There is no limit to how old you have to be to still be able to date. For that reason, there are a variety of senior dating sites currently present in the market that can cater to your specific needs, whether you are looking for a stable, fulfilling relationship, or something casual.

If you are unclear about where to begin, you have come to the right place. As you read further, you will find a comprehensive list of the best senior dating sites.

The idea of dating when you are over 40 or 50 may seem daunting. With a lot of people within this age group already taken, finding someone worth your time might be challenging. However, that does not mean you should not jump into the dating scene, as many senior online dating sites can come to your service.

Below, we have listed the top senior online dating sites. Check out their reviews to see which one fits you the best.

Here are our top picks:

Ashley Madison: Best casual dating site eHarmony: Most popular dating app for like-minded people SilverSingles: Best for seniors

This platform is quite notorious in the dating arena, as it targets only married people. To clarify, if you are married and interested in an extramarital affair, Ashley Madison is your best bet. If you are okay with the concept, you will find plenty of like-minded people to mingle with.

And, who knows? You may finally even find a way to escape an empty-shell marriage as you meet new people and find out what has been missing from your life all along.

Is it risky? No, it is not. The platform boasts being one of the most discreet dating services in the market. Whether you are seeking a casual, serious, sexual, or open relationship, you are bound to find someone sharing similar interests. This exchange will occur minus the drama, minus the judgment, and minus all realms of what is considered right by society.

Moreover, they have a vast user base and online community that is ever-expanding; so, you will have plenty of opportunities to connect with people. The site comes with a Travelling Man option, which lets you connect with local men or women when you are on the move.

To get started, you just need to set up your account with a profile photo and relationship status. Do not worry, as the site offers many features to conceal or hide your identity.

Additionally, you will be glad to know the site also caters to divorced individuals.

High discretion offered

Massive user database of senior users

Offers free and paid basic membership options

Every member required to mention their relationship status

PayPal and all credit cards accepted

Ideal for married, single, or divorced users

Excellent location-based connections with Travelling Man feature

Premium membership free for women

Ability to send virtual gifts

Available as iOS and Android apps, along with a web version

Not suited for serious relationships

Might not be considered morally right for all

The next senior dating site on our list is eHarmony, which is, itself, an old-timer in the online dating circuit. Catering to the relationship and love lives of many users worldwide, this platform offers something to everyone. It also has fantastic success stories when it comes to senior dating.

Although it is not strictly targeted at senior singles, eHarmony has an active user database with more joining every minute. So, this allows you to narrow down your dating pool to find your potential partners.

Moreover, the site has an effective Compatibility Matching System, which lets you connect with a number of like-minded individuals. The compatibility quiz during registration helps with this process, which solidifies eHarmony’s approach to match you with people who share similar interests. When it comes to dating at a senior age, nobody has time for games.

Additionally, the site has a well-balanced male-to-female ratio and boasts of accommodating the best quality singles online. Be it casual hookups, serious dating, or long-lasting relationships, the platform is suitable to find any and every kind of companionship.

You should also trust eHarmony with your love life, because the site has around 20 years of matchmaking experience and is actively used in more than 200 countries worldwide. Furthermore, they have an active online community and blog offering dating advice. What else do you need? For all of these reasons and more, which are mentioned below, we rank eHarmony second on our list of the best senior dating sites you need to check out.

Good ratio of male-to-female users

Active database spanning worldwide

More than two million messages sent weekly

Suitable for casual and serious relationships

Available for iOS and Android users

Excellent compatible rate of matching system

Video dating for ensuring safety and convenience

Accommodates users having a variety of preferences

Very user-friendly web platform

Free and paid premium and basic membership plans offered

Time-consuming profile registration process

Might not suit members looking for casual hookups

If you want a quality platform for senior dating, you must check out SilverSingles.

The best part is the site has an international database of high-quality senior singles waiting to meet amazing people like you.

The site is geared towards people above the age of 50 and makes dating fun for all. Why should young people have all of the fun?

The platform boasts of matching more than 2,000 people every month successfully. They are able to pull this off by taking a personality test when users register. This personality test makes it easier for potential matches to know more about you.

Your location is also taken into consideration so you might meet someone amazing staying nearby.

After the test, you need to set up your profile with some basic info and pictures. After that, you will get a free and paid membership option. The free version is good, as it lets you view others’ personal information easily.

However, you cannot see anyone’s profile photos if you are browsing for free. For that, you need to pay. So, it truly depends on how serious you are about this.

Suited for singles over 50

Detailed questionnaire for matchmaking

Profile photos viewable for paid subscriptions

Available in more than 20 countries

Both desktop version and mobile app available

Sending smiles and viewing profile information is free

Uses an outstanding matching algorithm

Caters to users more interested in serious relationships

Affordable membership plans

User-friendly mobile app

Registration process is too lengthy

Site members are not highly active

Match.com is one of the top senior dating sites that has been in the business for quite some time now. It was launched in 1995 and still continues to help more than a million singles find their soulmates online and pursue healthy relationships offline. Be it casual meetups or something serious, this is an excellent platform to explore if you have been toying with the idea of senior dating.

The site stands apart from the rest due to its high-end matching algorithm. You have to take a detailed personality test during registration and answer some questions, which will be utilized by the matching algorithm to locate potential matches and improve your chances.

You will get many features to set up your preferences for better matchmaking. Therefore, it will let you narrow down your search and dating pool. You will notice the profiles are very detail-rich, and users share their top pics for everyone to see.

Moreover, the app offers a Discover feature that equips you with more filters to make the search easier. Also, the platform has excellent video chat features to meet your potential “forever” before meeting them in person.

For all of these reasons and more, we rank Match.com number four on our list of the best senior dating sites you need to check out.

Web version and app available

Simple with many features

Excellent matchmaking algorithm

Detailed profile setup including many personal questions

High success rate and many satisfied users

Discover feature allows for better profile browsing

Completely safe and secure platform

Suitable for singles looking for love and long-term relationship

Vibe Check feature lets you arrange a live video chat session

Take your chats to the next level easily via the Dates features

Profile approval takes time

Membership plans are expensive

Almost all lists on senior dating sites will have this platform, as it has become so popular over the past few years. OurTime understands and acknowledges the difficulties that come with wanting to date in your midlife and the crisis it can initiate. This is how the platform is able to help 50-year-olds enjoy better dating experiences.

When you join the site, you will find many like-minded seniors waiting to meet and get to know you more.

OurTime is specifically targeted at the 50+ users, which helps you filter out many people automatically. It is effortless to use and has convenient features to filter out irrelevant profiles. Moreover, the site has a very high-quality user database, so you do not have to worry about fake profiles and scammers.

You can check out most of the site’s features via the free membership, or you can opt for the paid subscription, too. In addition, you can send Flirts and check profiles of the ones you fancy the most. You also get to see important events, such as the birthdays of the people you are interested in, which helps you prompt small talk better.

The best part about the site is that people are not looking for casual flings, only serious relationships. So, if you want to find love even after the age of 50, this is the place for you.

Geared towards the age range of 50+

Excellent matchmaking services

Usable in a free version along with three paid membership options

Offers a safe and secure platform for senior dating

Straightforward profile set up

Quickly check profile pictures and details

Perfect for singles looking for a serious relationship

Simple video chat and text messaging services

Efficient 24/7 customer service

Site arranges local activities where you can meet singles

Pricey memberships

Location-based searches are not efficient

If you are looking for a platform for singles above 40, LoveBeginsAt is among the finest you will find out there. As you might have understood, this is a site that accommodates all types of singles in their 40s who are looking for real love, connection, and intimacy. Therefore, your search already gets easier when you head over to this site.

It offers you high-quality search filters where you can browse potential matches based on age range, body type, interests, and goals. You can sign up for free and check out the fantastic user database. In no time, you will be texting your way through fun chat rooms and finding people to talk to.

The platform also arranges for local events where you can meet more singles like you. So, you might get to meet someone you have been chatting with frequently. In addition to that, the site also offers dating advice and support for profile set up so you can make the most of your time there.

Developed for singles over 40

Simple website interface with easy to use features

Chat rooms available for free and paid users

Provides organized single night-outs to meet other eligible seniors

Not suitable for flings or hookups

Set up your profile within ten minutes

All of your data and personal information is kept secure

Offers dating advice and profile setup help

Excellent customer service

High-quality profiles and plenty of success stories

Email validation is a bit tricky

No ID verification

An amazing dating platform to find senior singles over 50 and even 60 years of age, SeniorMatch is ideal for mature conversations.

Whether you want to date, seek companionship, or are simply interested in a serious relationship, this site can cater to all of your preferences.

With over 6,000 members participating actively every day, you are bound to find someone to connect with emotionally as well as physically. The platform boasts more than 36,600 stories and more than 20 years of experience in the dating arena.

SeniorMatch has reached so much success due to its sophisticated matchmaking system, which allows you to connect with other singles who have similar preferences.

For those who like chatting online, this is one of the most convenient senior dating sites for doing so effortlessly. Moreover, the site has the option to browse through various user profiles easily, which allows you to really explore your field and not repeat choices of the past.

Therefore, even if the matching algorithm does not find the one for you, a quick search can do the trick.

Huge database of active singles

Thousands of success stories and efficient matching

You can find dating partners, travel mates, and activity mates

Offers dating tips and advice for better experiences

Secure platform for dating and meeting people

User-friendly site

Read member blogs to know more about them

Free membership provides many exciting features

App available

Excellent and in-depth search filters

Many unresponsive members

Takes too long to match

Like the name suggests, Plenty of Fish reminds you of the multitude of matches in the sea of people around you, so you can start dating and find your love story. It is one of the most premium senior dating sites, which also comes with an app version. Although it is not exclusively designed for senior dating, you can easily find your match from their expansive customer database. Overall, the platform has plenty of features, so you can have an exciting senior dating experience.

So, does it live up to its name? Yes, it does. More than three million active users log in daily, so there are "plenty of fish" indeed. Be it a bustling metropolitan or a quaint countryside town, the app has your back.

It has an excellent user pool where people from various regions participate, so you can connect with locals, too.

If you are still struggling to find dates, the site has a refined search, which lets you filter profiles based on age, gender, education, and anything you think is essential in a relationship.

Well-reputed site for senior dating

Lots of search filters and high-quality features

More than three million active members

Excellent matching algorithm

Available as an app for iOS and Android

Effective site for casual dating and relationships

Offers free unlimited messaging

Excellent live streaming option to meet people

Meet Me feature allows you to select people instantly

Location-based searches

Complaints about spam users

No linking to Instagram or Spotify accounts

The final entry on our list of senior dating sites is CoffeeMeetsBagel, which centres primarily on adult dating. If you have tried many dating sites and have not found love yet, then give this one a try. It is a platform that is all about making real connections, and no casual dating is entertained here.

The site offers you easy-to-use filters to zero in on your potential match. Based on your preferences and personality, the site curates a set of matches, a few of which are bound to stick. These are sent to you every afternoon, so you get something fresh every day — just like your coffee and bagel.

The site gives you only a limited amount of time to choose or reject a profile. So, if you match with someone, you only have a week to decide if you want to engage in a text-based conversation with them. In addition, the site offers personalized ice-breakers for you to skip the small talk and start in-depth conversations.

Besides all of this, you can check out other profiles that interest you, too. The site also has almost no fake profiles or scammers; so, you do not have to worry about your personal information being breached.

Built for serious relationships

Powered by an advanced matchmaking system

High-quality single profiles

iOS and Android app available

Curated matches provided every day at noon

Most features are free to use

Free to sign up

Paid account upgrades also available

Promotes in-person meetups

Offers personalized ice-breakers to have more meaningful conversations

Offers the ability to easily block or report a shady profile

Not enough people to meet

No desktop version available

With online dating being the new norm, the number of people using the internet to find their soulmates is rising. While it is usually a relatively safe experience, risks are always there, especially if you are meeting someone for the first time.

Whether you choose to use Ashley Madison or CoffeeMeetsBagel, safety should be the first thing you think about. So, here are some vital tips for a safe transition from an online relationship to an intimate one.

You are bound to stumble across a handful of profiles that will clarify they are not looking for just an online date. Such profiles are not always a red flag, and you will eventually have to meet people in person. However, do not jump into a meeting before you are entirely comfortable and are sure of your decision.

There is no need for you to feel embarrassed if you wish to wait longer. If the person on the other side of the screen is pressuring you, it is best to abandon the matter altogether.

When dating online, you have to employ the necessary means to carry out background checks for assurance. While this does not mean hiring a private investigator, you certainly should check out a person’s social media profiles.

So, before you meet a potential partner in person, go through their social media and try to spot any signs of alarm.

When you finally decide to see someone you met on a dating site, always let friends or family members know. A close one should be aware of where you are going or where you are at all times. You can also think about giving them live updates on your location through apps like Find My Friends or via iOS.

Services such as ADT SoSecure are also an option, as it shares your location with your family and also has provisions for emergency calls.

When you decide on a place to meet up with your date, pick a public place like a coffee shop, restaurant, or park. It is best to have lots of people around you to avoid any shady situations.

Several dating sites and apps recommend remaining within public sight for the entire duration of your date. No matter how well you get along, it is not a good idea to go home with someone you have met for the first time.

You already know it is safer to always be within public sight. Therefore, it is evident that you should handle your transportation, too. So, get a cab for yourself or use the subway. It may seem like a polite offer, but do not get carried away if your date offers to pick you up or drop you off. Besides, it lets you choose when and how you want to leave if things do not go as expected.

For many people, getting a drink together may sound like the most realistic option for a first date. However, it is not the most advisable when you are meeting someone you came across online. It is essential to stay sober and have complete control of your surroundings when in the company of a person you do not know well.

Even if you choose to meet at a bar, stay within your limits and do not get drunk. You have to be able to get yourself to your home safely. When you are intoxicated, you put yourself at high risk. Alternatively, a coffee date is always a good idea, too.

Scammers are everywhere, and the dating world has its fair share of them. The number of online dating fraudsters is constantly rising, given the personal and vulnerable nature of the matter and the lack of fraud detection. "Romance scams" are targeting people across all age groups.

To avoid getting caught in such a scam, avoid revealing private information to your date when interacting online. Even when you meet, do not give out any sensitive information, and if your date seems too interested in money-related details, do not entertain them.

Nothing is more trustworthy than a bad gut feeling. If you do not feel entirely safe or comfortable with someone you met online, leave the situation. You do not have any obligations to stay with a person if they make you feel apprehensive before, during, or after a date. Any signs of awkwardness or fear within yourself are alarms, and you need to end things right then and there, as safe dating is a top priority.

If you are still uncertain about some aspects, perhaps these common questions and their answers will help.

As per the data from SurveyMonkey Intelligence, CoffeeMeetsBagel has the highest proportion of women to men, as it has 57.3% women. Next in line is eHarmony, with 55.2% women, followed by Match.com, which has 44.7% women. Additionally, Plenty of Fish has a percentage of women at 42.2%.

When searching for somebody of the opposite gender, you do not want to be on a platform where you are already overrepresented. So, the female-to-male ratio comes in handy at this time.

According to the data from another survey using SurveyMonkey Intelligence, the most popular senior dating site is Plenty of Fish. It is as per the market share of monthly users.

SeniorMatch is a fantastic dating site where you may find older singles over 50 and even 60 years of age. This service caters to all of your preferences, whether you want to date, find a companion, or pursue a serious relationship. Match.com is also an excellent dating site for people in their 50s.

You can judge how used a dating app or site is on the lines of user engagement per day. Engagement metrics show the standard everyday sessions that users are online and are actively being involved in something. On this note, Plenty of Fish sits at the top of the list with 4.1 average sessions per day.

Another statistic to look at is the engagement ratio of a dating site. That is the percentage of the weekly audience of a site that uses it on an average day, which shows how well an app engages its users. Once again, Plenty of Fish comes in first, with an average engagement ratio of 58%.

eHarmony is the best dating site if you are in search of a serious relationship. According to the website, more than 400 people who met on the app marry each other every day. eHarmony has won awards and gained recognition for being the best dating site for developing stable and serious relationships. The reason behind the site's success is its data-driven and highly selective methods.

Ashley Madison is a one-of-a-kind website, as it functions only for married people who want to be a part of extramarital affairs that are highly private. For this reason, there are no social media connections on this senior dating site.

There are several privacy restrictions and many features that help all users maintain anonymity on Ashley Madison. If you are afraid of getting caught, these help with assurance and safety. In addition to this, the site offers an option for travel, which gives users the freedom to search an upcoming location sufficiently in advance.

Online dating may be uncharted waters for many people, but it is worth a shot. The idea of meeting someone online may sound absurd. Even so, it has a pretty convincing rate of satisfaction for different expectations.

The trick to dating online is to be clear with what you want and need from your experience. If you are sure of what you are looking for, you have a higher chance of finding it. We have offered you the best possible senior dating sites present in the market. However, if we were to recommend our picks, we would say you should go for eHarmony (if you are seeking a lasting relationship) and Ashley Madison (if looking for a fling).

Overall, always know that safety has to come first in the world of online dating.