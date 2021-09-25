(Pocket-lint) - These days, you have to be careful about picking up calls from an unknown number. Back in the day, it was likely to be a friend or a business associate. Now, it’s just as likely to be a harmful scammer or a troublesome telemarketer.

How do you find out whose number is calling you? You can run a quick reverse phone lookup online. A good phone lookup service can fetch the owner’s details in a minute.

In this mini-guide, we answer some FAQs like “who called me?” and explain everything you need to know about reverse phone lookups and lookup services.

In most cases, the primary reason to check whose number is this calling you is to verify the phone owner’s trustworthiness. Sometimes it’s also to verify their identity.

Here are some reasons why you should check whose number is calling you:

To get an opportunity to talk to lost friends and family members.

To connect with new potential business contacts and clients.

To verify if it’s an emergency that requires your immediate personal attention.

To confirm whether you need to block the number for your safety.

Besides all that, it helps that checking whose number is calling you takes less than a minute.

The fastest, most reliable way to find out who’s calling you is to use a “people search” engine like PeoplefinderFree. People search engines maintain information databases with phone numbers and other personal data. They can fetch the phone owner’s details.

There are multiple people search engines out there, but not all of them are reliable. Nor do all of them bring you up-to-date information. We can recommend PeoplefinderFree – it’s amongst the best, most accurate ones.

PeoplefinderFree can bring you the owner’s name and other personal details in minutes. It has access to billions of search records and multiple private data sources. The search engine will fetch the information and put it into a report for you to read.

At the moment, PeoplefinderFree offers reverse phone lookups for the US and a handful of other countries. The lookup covers both fixed-line numbers and cell phone numbers.

You can find out who called you in minutes with PeoplefinderFree. Here are the steps to take:

Step 1: Visit the reverse phone number lookup page on PeoplefinderFree.

Visit the reverse phone number lookup page on PeoplefinderFree. Step 2: Type in the fixed-line (landline) or mobile number that’s calling you.

Type in the fixed-line (landline) or mobile number that’s calling you. Step 3: Click on “Search” to initiate the lookup.

Click on “Search” to initiate the lookup. Step 4: Wait for a minute. The site will generate and have a report ready in the next few seconds.

Not only does PeoplefinderFree answer your questions like “whose number is this” and “who’s calling me”, but it also offers several advantages besides:

You can opt to find out whose number is calling you with the help of slow methods like a “grey pages” book. “Grey pages” is a directory containing listed numbers and their owner information. Not all numbers are listed here, and it’s not easy to come by either.

If you use PeoplefinderFree, you can have the same information in your hands in less than a minute.

Many people search engines fetch out-of-date data. This is because they access public records, which don’t always get updated on time. PeoplefinderFree and its partners have access to public records as well as other private data sources. These are more up-to-date and accurate.

Running a reverse phone lookup is completely private. That means the owner of the number calling you won’t find out you’re running a search on them. Further, your data or personal information isn’t stored by PeoplefinderFree either.

You will receive crucial data on the phone number owner:

Identity details: The full name and aliases of the person calling you.

The full name and aliases of the person calling you. Contact info: Other associated phone numbers and email addresses.

Sometimes just knowing a few basic personal details of the phone number owner won’t be enough to verify their trustworthiness. At those times, you can run a full background check on the person and find additional important information:

If the person is a registered sex offender or has a criminal record.

The person’s educational and professional background.

If they have ever filed bankruptcy.

Reverse lookups using PeoplefinderFree are fast, safe, and easy.

PeoplefinderFree Official Website: www.PeoplefinderFree.com

What do you do after a reverse phone lookup? There are multiple options, depending on what you learned:

Did the phone number belong to someone you know? You can safely call the back. Is the person someone well-respected? It could be a potential client or new business contact. And, finally, there’s a chance it could be a misdial.

If the person on the other end is a telemarketer, you can block them. You can do the same in the case of known scammers – or if the call originated from a country like Nigeria or India. Blocking the caller is as simple as going to the phone call log and choosing the “block caller” option.

If you want to take action against a scammer who called you, you can file a legal complaint. For US-based users, it involves visiting a government website and filling out a form. It only takes a few minutes. Here is the process:

Visit the report fraud page.

Click on the “Report Now” button and fill in the required details.

Wait for an acknowledgement.

The report is shared with 3,000 law enforcement officers who actively work on resolving such cases.

Search a Phone Number Now at PeoplefinderFree!

Finding out whose number is this calling me is simple as visiting a phone lookup search engine, entering in the phone number, and reading the report. You receive an insightful report quickly. And using such a service is both private and safe.