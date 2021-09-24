(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes there occurs a situation when you need to send a fax to anyone instantly. It might be that you don't have access to a fax machine nearby. Here you need an online fax service, which acts as an all-in-one printer. Such fax services provide you with a fax number to send and receive a fax through the web, email, and mobile and desktop apps.

All commonly used online fax services vary in the facilities that they are offering. In this article, we will discuss 10 online fax services to send and receive a fax, out of which we'll introduce the top 3 services for you.

CocoFax - Top Secure and Reliable Fax Service to Fax Online

FaxZero - Free and Ease to Use Fax Service Providing Basic Functions

FaxBurner - Fast Fax Service for Both Online and Mobile Users

CocoFax is one of the most popular online fax services, which provides a dedicated solution for individuals and businesses. It is a safe and highly protected app, compliant with several leading industries, including HIPAA compliance, PHIPA compliance, etc.

CocoFax offers a free fax number so that you can send a fax anywhere instantly. Get a fax number completely free of cost with no credit card requirement and send faxes up to 10 pages. However, you can not receive faxes from anyone throughout all this.

Furthermore, you can enjoy a 14-day trial for CocoFax's online fax tool. It simply cuts down the cost, time and provides the best alternative solution for anyone. You need to have a credit card for this service. Upon the completion of the trial days, the user will become a member and will be charged automatically.

CocoFax has different plans for its users, such as Lite, Basic, and Premium. You can get a free local or toll-free number, mobile apps in a Lite plan. In comparison, the Basic and Premium offers secure unlimited storage, International coverage, and Mac Fax app, G Suite add-on, respectively. Users can also access the app available on different devices such as Mac, Android, or Windows.

From the above discussion, you'll know about the efficient features of the CocoFax tool. If you are interested and want to use it, then follow the below step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to access the CocoFax website and tap on the “Start Faxing” button. After that, sign-up for the CocoFax app using your email address. From the available plans, you can choose a free fax number.

Step 2: When you have accessed the dashboard, click the 'New Fax' option. Here select the recipient country and add the fax number you want to send the fax to. Also, you are able to upload the document from Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, or OneDrive.

Step 3: Add the suitable text with the fax and click the 'Send Now' to send a fax via a web browser.

FaxZero has a free tier, but it has limited resources for most of the users. Although it has low page limits, it is useful and works well when you need it for occasional electronic faxes. FaxZero allows sending five faxes per day at no cost. Its free fax online version has a limit of three pages per fax, but it will add a cover page as well as the branding of the FaxZero.

This basic online fax service has the ability to send several documents as part of the page limit. It also works with international fax numbers. This online fax service protects your privacy and saves your inbox from junk emails or faxes.

Moreover, the user will receive the email as a confirmation in the faxing process. It is primarily designed for one-off fax jobs, so you don't need any virtual setup. A single webpage is used that depicts this online fax service's simplicity.

Turn on your mobile phone into a fax machine using the FaxBurner iOS and Android app. Sending a fax through FaxBurner is an easy process. It allows users to send only a limited number of faxes using their own custom number in seconds.

This online tool also offers affordable premium packages with advanced features. All you need to set up an account and send a request for a fax number. Once you have got both the account and number, you will be allowed to send and receive faxes. Send a photo or PDF to send as a fax.

FaxBurner has a highly intuitive app, which is convenient and cheaper. Since you have easily completed the fax form, you can be done with the faxing process within seconds.

GotFreeFax is an online faxing sending free tool. It does not support any cloud storage; however, you can upload PDF, Doc, and JPG files to fax. You can avail of its free service with no ads and a maximum of 3 pages to fax. This fax service permits you to add multiple pages in a single file. All the common fax number formats are recognized by GotFreeFax.

GotFreeFax has an encrypted connection that protects your private data. It manages its servers by certified engineers and antivirus services. This service stands out as the best online fax service that reduces administrative headaches to enable several people to send faxes.

The biggest advantage of GotFreeFax is that it does not add any ads or branding to the user's cover page. Further, it also sends a confirmation email for the status of your fax. It has the simplest website to navigate for people - every single detail is added on the website.

The easiest fax online free tool-PamFax makes the faxing process attractive at reasonable rates. It supports an innovative document processing system that is very easy to use, you can send fax from iPhone and Android. Also, the user has direct access to DropBox, Google Drive, Box, and OneDrive.

You can go for the app's basic and professional plans, including the personal fax number. It allows sending various fax recipients in one fax at a time. PamFax offers more facilities including, no advertising, no hidden costs, or minimum monthly purchases. So you can send and receive faxes without the hassle of fax machines.

PamFax's online service works exactly like the computer application. You can view the status of your fax transmission, and will receive emails to update you with its status. All of your data is encrypted; hence it is secured.

MyFax is the secure and fastest way to digitally send and receive fax without any hassle of fax machines. The app provides an easy solution for individuals, small business holders, and other tasks who need a go-to online faxing service. The users can send and receive faxes by email so you can access all of your fax online.

It also converts PDF, DOC, and TIFF files into faxes. MyFax offers a good choice of international fax numbers with a fast and easy faxing process. Providing Android and iOS mobile apps, MyFax has vast solutions so as not to miss any fax. However, the design is modern, easy to view and organize the faxes.

While MyFax provides a good solution for sending and receiving faxes, it also offers free customer support available for the users.

A better internet faxing facility - FaxBetter sends and receives faxes with easy service as email. This internet fax service allows you to search faxes with your private email account. You don't need to enter credit card details for sign-up, which means it has an easy process to get into the faxing process.

FaxBetter enables fax notifications through which you will get a notification email as soon as the fax arrives. It has vast storage space, and your faxes are always available at the FaxBetter site. Also, there are not any sort of advertisements.

This fax-free site offers a rare option for receiving incoming faxes in email for free. Similar to the email function, users can manage inboxes, labels, and sort faxes.

It is a good plan to start with the SmartFax online fax service. The tool offers lower-cost plans and a toll-free number with no additional costs. SmartFax supports 40+ file extensions with an instant fax sending service.

The user can send PDF, DOC, JPEG, and more files as a fax over the telephone lines. It offers a premium subscription that will fulfil large-scale business requirements. You can directly send faxes to any international number at the lowest rates. SmartFax provides convenience to broaden the business without high costs, which are associated with international faxing.

With the help of SmartFax, the user can enjoy all the basic features at an affordable price. All they need is a SmartFax number and an email account for the sending and receiving process of the fax throughout the globe.

A cloud-based fax server and secure solution-WestFax enables you to send and receive high-volume faxes. It provides a dedicated API server for awesome documentation to assist you every step of the way. The HIPAA compliant of WestFax offers complete integration with your system to meet any need or requirement.

With the help of WestFax, you can send and receive faxes from any device, such as a computer or mobile phone, at low rates. Its unlimited storage keeps your data safe for a long time. You can keep your personal information secure with this online fax service.

WestFax has convenient and easy-to-use fax features that add popularity for its usage. The fax service is available for Android and iOS users, hence a straightforward API interface easy to use for every developer. Moreover, it is a cost-effective and secure fax sending and receiving solution that works.

iFax provides an effortless way to send fax online for free. It allows the users to send and receive free fax from any device. The 256-bit SSL end-to-end encryption and full HIPAA compliance ensure the online fax service is secure. Moreover, you can sync fax records and numbers online from any device as iFax notifies you of any email and updates when faxes are delivered or received.

This online fax service offers many features including, capturing documents with a scanner on the phone, importing documents, and maintaining a fax history. The users can access the iFax online service from Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, and Web. You can get professional and customizable cover pages templates, add a company logo or signature.

The above article has a heap of the best online fax services that offer various features to make your fax sending and receiving experience better. Out of all of them, CocoFax supports an easy and fastest solution for individuals and businesses.