Here's how to avoid being cheated with CallApp

(Pocket-lint) - By now, most people are aware of phishing, the internet-based scam wherein emails are sent to you with the ultimate objective of scaring you into sharing personal credit card details and information. If phishing wasn’t bad enough, scammers are now taking things further with vishing, currently one of the fastest-rising scams. Similar to phishing, this new malicious practice focuses on gathering your sensitive information via phone calls and texts.

However, CallApp is here to put an end to vishing or at least prevent you from falling prey to it. It’s currently one of the leading Caller ID and Call Recorder apps used to block robocalls, reveal the caller’s information and record suspicious calls. With over 100 million users, CallApp aims to put an end to the malicious practice of vishing, giving you all the information necessary to protect yourself and your phone.

Below, we explore the vishing scam in greater detail and discuss how CallApp protects you from vishing.

Vishing is extremely similar to phishing, the widespread internet scam wherein emails are sent to gather your personal information. In fact, the name “vishing” is derived from “voice phishing” because it follows the same principles as phishing, but over voice calls on the phone rather than through emails.

Vishing is a scam wherein phone calls or voice messages are left to deceive innocent individuals into sharing personal information. The scammer on the other end of the line may pretend to be a representative of the government or your bank, and they might ask you to provide important details to “confirm” your identity.

They usually outline an alarming situation, such as your banks being put on hold or suspicious transactions in your card, in order to hook you. Once you’re hooked and scared, they ask you to share some personal information, such as credit card information, social security number, bank information, your mother’s maiden name, etc.

It’s also worth noting that these malicious agents may dangle a potential lifeline in front of you. They might suggest that the situation can be resolved if you act quickly and share the necessary information. The goal is to override your ability to make sensible decisions and share the information without giving it much thought.

Furthermore, vishing scammers are trained to override your defences and get you to comply. Even well-educated and sceptical individuals often fall prey to these scammers. That’s why you need an application that can protect you and your phone from vishing, and that’s where CallApp steps into the picture.

CallApp is one of the world’s leading Caller ID apps for Android devices, with over 100 million active users. This app automatically identifies calls, reveals the number’s location and source, and blocks spam messages. It includes a wide range of features that can protect you and your phone against vishing. We highlight some of the most notable features below.

You can automatically identify the source of all phone calls from unknown or unwanted numbers. This feature also reveals if the caller is a telemarketer or spam. If the caller is identified as a spammer, as most vishing scammers are, you can ignore the call. A number verification feature also confirms whether the number displayed is actually the caller's real number, preventing them from spoofing other sources.

Vishing scammers don’t easily take “no” for an answer and may repeatedly call until you pick up. If you receive a spam call, you can add it to your blacklist with a single tap, so you’re never bothered by the scammer again.

If you receive a call that sounds suspicious, you can instantly record it with a single tap. This can help you gather hard proof against vishing scammers, which you can then pass over to the relevant authorities.

CallApp offers a wide range of essential features that go beyond protecting you from cybercriminals. Some of these features can also improve your day-to-day phone usage and serve additional value. Below, we list some of the additional features you might find interesting:

Video Ringtones: You can choose a different video ringtone for all your contacts. This allows you to revise your favourite memories with the caller whenever they reach out.

You can choose a different video ringtone for all your contacts. This allows you to revise your favourite memories with the caller whenever they reach out. Contacts: Whenever someone calls, you receive all of their information, including name, photo, number location, birthday, social media, email, and much more.

Whenever someone calls, you receive all of their information, including name, photo, number location, birthday, social media, email, and much more. WhatsApp to Non-Contacts: One of WhatsApp’s peskiest features is that you have to add new numbers into your contacts to message with them. CallApp allows you to circumvent this and message any number without saving them in your contacts.

CallApp has a wide range of brilliant features that can protect you from vishing, spammers, and telemarketers, while simultaneously improving your mobile experience. The best part is that it’s completely free, so there’s no harm in giving it a go!