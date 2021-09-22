Try VideoProc Vlogger, the perfect free video editing software for beginners

(Pocket-lint) - Free video editing software is usually thought to be overly simple and lacking in features. Or they might have a large volume of features bogged down by a clunky interface. It’s incredibly hard, if not entirely impossible, to find a free video editing software that’s user-friendly and feature-heavy, capable of processing videos in 4K, 8K, and HDR without breaking a sweat.

Digiarty has released a free and powerful video editing software suitable for all creators, especially video editing beginners, hobbyists, and vloggers. The VideoProc Vlogger is a free video editing software that has it all, from an advanced audio editor to motion crop and speed ramp capabilities. It’s a stable vlog video editor that can process 4K, 8K, and HDR videos.

If you’d like to streamline your journey from a hobbyist videographer to a pro, the VideoProc Vlogger free video editing software is a great place to start. Below, we explore some of the freeware’s most unique and noteworthy features.

With most free video editing software, a reduction in file size follows a proportional decrease in video quality. But if you want to post the video online or share it with people, you’ll need to reduce its size without sacrificing clarity. Otherwise, you may experience lagging, freezing, crashing, and other problems while importing, processing, and exporting 4K and 8K videos.

With VideoProc Vlogger, you can make a video smaller in high quality. It includes a high-quality render engine that can scale up/ down video frames, calculate all the necessary edits and effects, and combine the visual elements without missing essential details of the original video. These intelligent optimizations happen automatically, facilitating optimal file size reduction while retaining your videos’ 4K and 8K quality.

VideoProc Vlogger compresses videos using the effective and universal codec, H.265/HEVC. It includes 35 directional modes for intra-prediction, variable sub-partition structures, larger block structures (64x64), enhanced compression schemes, and numerous other features that make it over 50% more effective at data compression than H.264, ensuring stable and smooth performance. This free video editing software packs some pretty heavy features while being suitable for mid-end and low-end computers.

The motion editor in VideoProc Vlogger has some pretty interesting features. It allows you to customize key frame rates, imitate camera movements, apply motion crop for different social media platforms and aspect ratios, pan and zoom slideshows, introduce seamless transitions through crop opening/closing, and much more.

If you’re unable to apply camera movement techniques because you’re a one-man team, which is especially true for most vloggers, the motion editor has you covered. You can choose from one of 28 presets to imitate camera movement or add keyframes of your own. You can also combine pan and zoom motion effects to slideshows to make them look dynamic and interactive.

The motion crop feature is particularly useful for those who want to upload videos to multiple social media platforms. Each social media platform has a unique ideal ratio, and implementing that ratio for each platform is a nightmarishly tedious process. However, the VideoProc Vlogger’s motion crop feature automatically generates multiple versions of the video in different social media presets and frame rates, keeping the primary subject at the centre.

To make a video look cinematic and professional, you need to modify the speed of different segments of your video. Artfully modifying the speed helps the audience train their attention on essential details, create tension, and provide the necessary mood. In most traditional video editing tools, you’d have to manually change the speed for different segments according to your goals.

However, VideoProc Vlogger allows you to create cinematic camera movements seamlessly using the speed ramping tool. It uses the Bezier curve to make intelligent variable speed adjustments in your video while ensuring they look natural. You can choose one of 14 Bezier presets to achieve the ideal cinematic flair without getting bogged down by complex configurations.

We’ve only highlighted some of this video vlog video editor’s most noteworthy features. But it truly has so much to offer, including an exceptionally streamlined and intelligent audio editor. We highly recommend learning more about VideoProc Vlogger or checking it out for yourself on Windows or macOS.