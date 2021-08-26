TikTok could soon extend its video upload time limit to five minutes or longer

(Pocket-lint) - Short-form video giant TikTok is seemingly experimenting with the time limit on its uploads, potentially looking to expand videos to five minutes or longer.

The platform already lengthened the maximum time to three-minute uploads in December 2020, with social media consultant Matt Navarra indicates via Twitter that this could be set to increase once again.

As seen in the screenshot below, a small group of users are seemingly receiving the option to upload five-minute clips.

The lucky few who have been selected to test the feature will receive a notification confirming the platform now accepts the longer video, reading: "Upload videos up to 5 minutes long from your device. Make sure you're using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app or tiktok.com."

TikTok is testing a longer 5 minute video upload limit pic.twitter.com/qiRbJmHkma — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 25, 2021

A quick scroll through Twitter also shows that some users are also being given the option to upload videos that have a time limit of 10 minutes, suggesting TikTok is still weighing up the ideal new limit to roll out to all users.

It's also not the only change we could see arriving soon, with TikTok Stories - which, yes, appears to follow the same format as Snapchat and Instagram - rumoured earlier this month and TikTok Shopping announced earlier this week.

The latter is a partnership with Shopify, offering business users the option to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles. It allows them to feature products and link to their online stores for payment.

Whether we actually see a new maximum time limit, of course, remains to be seen, but the signs are certainly pointing in that direction.