New Post Office EasyID app to replace documents for proof of identification

(Pocket-lint) - Instead of riffling through your filing to find proof of ID or proof of address, The Post Office (in the UK) has sought to make it a whole lot simpler with its new EasyID app.

It's been created in partnership with Yoti, who already has an app specialising in proving your identity. So, isn't it sort of doubling up then? Maybe. But The Post Office EasyID app is a bit more official. It's an accepted method for proving your age, for collecting parcels from your post office, and even for e-signatures. You can also store all your important documents on the app so you can access them in one place.

A lot of administrative checking happens at the Post Office, so it's no surprise to see it's produced an app to help both themselves and customers. By creating an app that people's identities can be verified on, it allows more secure verification for the Post Office, as well as a much easier to use system for customers.

Now, there's going to be questions about safety for users, and the potential for phones to be stolen and their information accessed. But in reality, don't we all have all that info on the phone anyway? And if you use biometrics to access that info, it's going to be a lot harder for would-be thieves to access this anyway. But just in case, EasyID is built with Yoti technology, which is "certified compliant with ISO/IEC 27001 information security standards and security controls audited using the ISAE 3000 (SOC2) methodology."

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 23 August 2021

Looks like it's just one more app that's set on replacing your wallet.