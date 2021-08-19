Why your iphone isn't turning on and how you can fix it

(Pocket-lint) - So, the worst has happened and your iPhone won't turn on. What could be the problem? It's hard to say.

Maybe the best-case scenario is you simply forgot to charge it, or maybe your cable is broken and it couldn't charge. However, maybe something more dramatic is wrong.

Either way, we're going to show you how to fix your phone, thanks to a little help from Tenorshare ReiBoot.

There are so many reasons why your iPhone won't turn on that listing them could take forever. But those reasons could include bug issues in the device that would cause the phone to freeze, continuously reboot or simply not restart.

It could be that your screen is stuck on the lock screen or on a white screen. Your iPhone could be stuck in DFU mode, stuck updating iCloud settings or it keeps flashing the Apple logo. It could be showing an iPhone error, like iPhone error 14, 2009, 29, 1671 or the like. There are the Apple Driver errors that can occur too, usually involving iTunes. And finally, update problems, like failing to update the iOS, having the iOS download fail or being stuck on the verification screen during the update.

There are plenty of other reasons too. One of the main issues, however, is that your phone simply won't turn on. It could be caused by some of these issues, but we're going to have a look at how to fix it instead of going into the reasons why it's happened.

There's no worse issue than your phone not turning on, so that's exactly what we'll be looking at. Let's look at some of the reasons why this might be happening and how to fix it.

It can be embarrassing, but the first thing to look at if your phone won't turn on is if the battery is flat. You might have forgotten to charge it, or maybe the cable wasn't properly attached to the phone. Then again, it might be the cable itself. Try another cable and see if it'll charge.

You might also have debris inside the charging port of your phone that needs to be removed so the cable will fit properly. Carefully remove that and try again.

Sometimes your phone needs a bit of help to get started again. Just like your computer, a restart can be just the medicine needed to get your iPhone's system working again.

Luckily, iPhones are easy to reboot. All you need to do is hold down a series of buttons. For iPhones 6 and below, hold down the power button and home buttons. For the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, you need to hold down the power button and one volume button.

While with any iPhones after that you need to press both the volume buttons at the same time, release them and quickly press and hold the power button. After not long you'll see the Apple logo appear and your phone will boot up again.

Sometimes even rebooting your iPhone just isn't enough. There are some bigger problems that an iPhone can encounter that need more help to fix. Before you head off to your Apple store, though, ReiBoot is an easy-to-use tool that can help you fix loads of issues that iPhones encounter.

Here's a step-by-step process of how ReiBoot works.

The first thing to do is download the ReiBoot program onto your Mac. It's free to download, which is great. After that, connect your iPhone to the same Mac.

The first port of call to try and solve your phone's troubles is entering it into Recovery Mode. So, click 'Enter Recovery Mode', which will put the iPhone into that mode in a few seconds.

Once the Recovery Mode process is complete you can click 'Exit Recovery Mode'. In many circumstances, this will fix the issues your iPhone is having. Your phone will restart like normal and be good to use. But if this doesn't help, then carry on reading below for more fixes.

The Standard Repair option on Reiboot is the next course of action. One key aspect of ReiBoot that sets it apart from many other services is the fact that you can repair your iPhone - getting it back and running as it used to - without any data loss. And that's the goal, as you want to keep all those memories you had before, not to mention apps and info.

So next, you need to click 'Standard Repair'. It will tell you to download the latest firmware package on the next page, which is necessary in order to get all the latest info for repairing your phone, should it be the latest software or not.

The 'Standard Repair' mode will be able to tackle most of the issues that your iPhone might be encountering. Once complete, it should restart as normal and set your iPhone back to the way it should be, working smoothly as before.

It may not be a foolproof way to get your phone up and running again, but it's definitely worthy of consideration before dedicating yourself to finding a phone to use while yours is in the shop for who knows how long - not to mention the potential cost of repairs.

ReiBoot is available as a free download that will allow you to enter Recovery Mode on your iPhone to try and solve the issues that way.

For any additional uses, like using the Standard Repair mode, then a purchase is necessary. It starts at $45.95 for a one month license, moves up to $49.95 for a year, and $69.95 for a lifetime license. In the bigger picture, it's a well-priced alternative to a trip into an Apple shop.