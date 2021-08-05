Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

TikTok is testing a Snapchat-like stories feature called TikTok Stories

(Pocket-lint) - As if you needed another app to post stories, TikTok is testing an ephemeral feature of its own. The popular video app is experimenting with TikTok Stories, as spotted by "social media consultant" Matt Navarra. A TikTok spokesperson also confirmed the test to the media.

TikTok Stories seems to work a lot like other stories features found in apps like Snapchat or Instagram. You can create a new story by tapping a “create” button that’s been added to a new slide-over sidebar. You can add captions, music, and text. They have to be videos, though. No photos.

TikTok Stories are also found in the new sidebar. That's where you'll see ones posted by accounts you follow. Or you can tap a person's profile picture to load their stories. TikTok Stories last for 24 hours before they're gone for good, per usual, and you can react and comment on them, too. 

Pretty standard stuff. 

TikTok is reportedly pitching the feature “a new way to interact with your fans". But it hasn't revealed how widespread its test of TikTok stories is, let alone if the feature will get a wider release. TikTok told The Verge: “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. . . Currently, we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life".

