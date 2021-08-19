(Pocket-lint) - So you're swapping phones to an entirely new platform. Easy enough, right? But what about one of your most prized data collections? What about WhatsApp?

It's a simple thing to lose all your chats and data from WhatsApp when changing from an Android to iPhone. But with Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, you don't have to lose anything. This easy-to-use app will have your chats moved over from your old Android phone onto your sparkling new iPhone in three quick steps that'll have you wondering why you were stressing in the first place.

It's especially important since WhatsApp Business appeared. There's one thing losing chats with friends, but important business conversations can cost money. Let's have a look into just how iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer can help you move all that important info to your new iPhone.

There are a number of ways to transfer your contacts. Some of them use email chats, while other use the WhatsApp backup feature, and there's also an app by Apple for this. Lastly, there's iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, possibly the simplest method available.

First up is a simple method that uses your trusty email to transfer your conversations. Best yet, you can do most of it through Whatsapp. You simply go into your 'Settings' in the app, then 'Chats', 'Chat history', then 'Export chat'. From here, you select the chat you want to transfer and whether you want it with or without the media attachments.

You will be prompted to choose which sharing method you'd like to use and then it'll be sent off. You'll want to have WhatsApp open on your new phone as well to send it straight to it. The issue with this method is two-fold. Firstly, you can only send one chat at a time. And secondly, you can only send up to 30 media attachments per chat, which is quite limiting.

This next method is the simplest one available. It uses WhatsApp's backup feature to store a copy of your chats to Google Drive. You can access these when you switch phones and install them onto your new phone.

But there's one major drawback. You can't actually transfer from Android to iPhone this way. You can easily transfer from one Android phone to another, but not to an iPhone. So, this isn't quite an option when swapping operating systems.

Apple has it's own app to use to move your contents from Android to iOS. It's called Move to iOS and it's available on the Google Play store. This allows you to transfer most of the contents from your Android phone onto your iPhone. It's not optimised to transfer all your chats from WhatsApp, however.

Perhaps the best method for transferring WhatsApp chats from an Android phone to an iPhone is through iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer. It's a simple to use app that guides you through an easy process to ensure you don't lose any chats.

The process couldn't be simpler. After downloading iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer to your computer, open the app. Then connect both your Android phone and iPhone to your computer. Next, click 'Transfer'.

It will ask you to verify the target device, which means you need to add your device's phone number. This isn't unusual, as WhatsApp runs off of your phone number as your account number. Then click 'Verfify'.

Lastly, it's just about making sure you've logged onto WhatsApp on your new phone to make sure that the backed up data can be successfully transferred over. It's as simple as that.

There may be some other methods to transfer data between an old Android phone and an iPhone, but sometimes you need a specific tool to get the job done right. In this case, it's iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer.

Just like many of the best tools, it does come at a price, though not unreasonable. For a one month license, it comes in at $24.95, which covers the use of a single Mac computer and five devices. For a year license, it's $59.95 for the same number of devices. But if you're looking for a lifetime license, then it's only $10 more at $69.95.

