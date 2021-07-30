What are the top 6 best software for data recovery?

(Pocket-lint) - Nowadays, hope's not lost when you accidentally delete your important files. It can happen so easily, and often times it's not your fault. You might think you've backed up your files somewhere else, and delete the original. You could also have water damage that affects your hard drive, or simply have corrupted files.

Your files are probably still out there, deep in the recesses of your system. Luckily, you can find a whole host of file recovery software out there that can find them again. They range in price and features and have their own benefits and drawbacks. So let's have a look at some of the best and see what they offer.

Firstly, iBeesoft is one of the best options that cover both Mac and Windows users. It allows you to recover previously deleted files, recover files from formatted drives, and a host of other reasons you might have lost files. Whatever the reasons, iBeesoft is there to help. And better yet, you can rest assured that iBeesoft will be able to do a deep dive into your system to find that precious lost data that you need.

Whether it's an internal hard drive, external, USB or SSD, iBeesoft can help. It also is able to recover from devices based on FAT, exFAT, NTFS, NTFS, NTFS5, ext2, ext3, and HFS+ file systems. So, pretty comprehensive, considering it's covering the Mac and Windows bases, as well as all of the file systems. You can download the software for free to try it out, but for the full experience, it ranges from $45.95 for a single license to $299.95 for unlimited licenses.

iBeesoft is especially easy to use too. You can select the files you want to search for, using the clever filter to narrow down the date, type, and file path. Next, scan the chosen location to find the files you need. You can preview the files before recovery, making sure they're correct. This is a free option, which most other software doesn't offer. Lastly, start the recovery of your files and regain that which was lost!

iBeesoft also has a number of other software packages that it offers in line with its data recovery. All the software it offers is 100% safe, giving you peace of mind. So, be sure to have a look at their deals section to find some gems that'll help your digital life.

Togethershare is another option that covers both Mac and Windows ecosystems. It is made to retrieve files that have been deleted, lost by a virus, or by formatting a hard drive. You can recover all kinds of files, from documents, audio, videos, and everything in between.

Perhaps the best part about Togethershare is that the free option gives you up to 1GB of recovery. After that first 1GB, you'll need to pay $69.95 for a single licence or $299.95 to be able to use it across multiple computers, best for a business.

It's all in the name for EaseUS, with a major focus on making the recovery of your files as easy as possible. As with the others, it's not a matter of what file type it is - it can e recovered. There's a simple step-by-step process to follow, and within a short time, you'll be able to recover your files.

EaseUS also offers a free version and allows up to 2GB to be recovered before you need to pay. It is one of the pricier options coming in at $69.95 a month, $99.95 a year, or $149.95 for a lifetime.

Stellar is built for the Mac ecosystem, and this could mean that it does a bit of a better job than the software that caters to both. It's compatible with MacOS Big Sur, the newest update of the macOS operating system, meaning those with the newest gear don't need to worry either.

As with a few others, you get 1GB of free data recovery in the unpaid version. If you need more, or if you're running a business, then it starts at $59.99. The Professional version also offers a greater level of recovery compared to the free one. But if you want to go even further, then the Premium and Technician options come with video and photo repair software that helps to fix corrupted video files and distorted photos.

Wondershare makes so many different software programs that it must be doing something right. The data recovery software called Recoverit has a high level of recovery, which is always something to strive for. It uses a simple three-step process of selecting the files you want to be recovered, scanning the system, and getting your data back.

There is a free version, though nothing bout how much data you can retrieve for free. The paid versions come in a wide range of categories, from individual to business, and even student and teacher versions. The pricing varies accordingly, starting at $55.99 for students and going all the way to $159.99 for a lifetime version.

The Minitool Data Recovery Software is much the same as all those before. It offers 1GB of data recovery for the free Windows version, with the paid version starting at $69 ad going up to $99. For Mac, it's slightly different. There is also a free trial, but the paid version starts at $99 and goes up to $149.

When you lose your data, there's often nothing you won't do to get it back. However, as we've seen, there are many options that can deliver your data back to you, sometimes for free. If this is a common occurrence, or if you have a lot of data that you need to be retrieved, then one of the paid versions is definitely worth a look.

The iBeesoft software offers the best deal for the full package at $45.95. If you have less than 2GB of data to be recovered, however, it might be worth looking at EaseUS.