How to send a direct message in Clubhouse using Backchannel

(Pocket-lint) - Do you use Clubhouse? Well, now you can slide into other users' DMs in the app.

The social audio app has launched a direct messaging feature. Called Backchannel, it's available in the iOS and Android versions of the app. Currently, Backchannel allows one-on-one chats, group chats, and the ability to send links. You cannot use the DM feature to send images or videos to other users, but that's apparently in the works along with other features. There will also be a second, optional inbox available that houses all your message requests. Here's what you need to know about Backchannel, including how it works.

Backchannel is Clubhouse's new direct messaging system. The idea is, with Backchannel, moderators will be able to chat among themselves, or people can connect after an event. It basically just enables text-based conversations, rather than audio, and it keeps users in the app who might otherwise go to a competition platform to have a quick chat.

After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here's our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel pic.twitter.com/3bPHeGxQaZ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) July 14, 2021

When using Backchannel, people you follow can message you and their messages will appear in the main tab. Otherwise, messages from people you don't follow will go to a separate inbox. (Messages from people you don't follow go to your Requests inbox.) The default is that anyone on Clubhouse can send you message requests. You can turn this setting off, however, and only receive messages from people you follow. Just tap the three dots at the top of Backchannel. Easy!

Tap on the airplane icon on the bottom of the app home screen and inside of rooms. From there you will be able to see your messages. You can also create new private or group messages by tapping the pen and paper icon in the corner.

Tap the airplane icon on the bottom of the app Tap the pen and paper icon located in the corner of Backchannel Search to find the person you're looking for to create a new thread. You can find the people you follow and the people who follow you in search. You can also send messages by tapping the airplane icon on a user's profile. This icon will only be visible if the user has messages turned on to everyone, or if they follow you.

Go to Backchannel. Tap on Requests at the bottom of the screen. From there, you can tap in to see the content, or not open them.

The feature is now available for iOS and Android users. It first leaked in June.

For more details, see Clubhouse's blog post and support page here. You can also check out our in-depth guide on Clubhouse: