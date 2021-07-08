(Pocket-lint) - TikTok is testing a way for its users to directly apply to jobs at companies like Target and Chipotle using video resumes.

The pilot, called TikTok Resumes, is inspired by content on the platform found through hashtags such as #CareerTok. Plus, it's a way for the app to potentially better serve its college-aged users. TikTok said more than 30 companies are accepting video resumes through the pilot, which will run until 31 July 2021.

Target and Chipotle appear to be looking for entry- and mid-level employees to work in their stores and warehouses, though there are some full-time and corporate jobs available. Shopify is looking to hire a senior data engineer, for instance. Alo Yoga is hiring a social media manager, Detroit Pistons wants a video producer, and Allrecipes is looking for an on-camera. So, there appears to be a mish-mash of opportunities available to TikTok users.

Even WWE is hiring superstars.

Users are required to create and post a video resume to TikTok and then send it to recruiters through the app. TikTok warns applicants shouldn't include personal contact information such as email addresses in any public video. You can find examples of TikTok video resumes here.

For more about TikTok, see our guides: