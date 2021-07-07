How to selectively recover iPhone data from the cloud

(Pocket-lint) - Perhaps one of the best reasons that the cloud has changed the digital world is that backing up and restoring data has become so much easier. but there are still ways that you can lose data, or struggle to get it back.

With iMyFone D-Back, you don't need to worry. It's a comprehensive tool that allows you to find all your data that's backed up to the cloud on a number of different platforms and apps, such as restoring deleted WhatsApp messages or recovering data from an iCloud Backup.

You could lose your phone, have it damaged or simply forget your details and can't get into it. Either way, iMyFone D-Back is here to help you out.

iMyFone D-Back is the world's 1st iCloud data recovery tool. It's specifically made for recovering data from iCloud and other iDevices from iOS 9 - iOS 15. All you need is an iCloud account with your data stored on that account, and you can get that data recovered, and - most importantly - without data loss.

You can also access third party app data too, so it's not only restricted to iCloud or Apple apps.

There are loads of different kinds of data from different locations that can be recovered. It's not limited to iCloud or images and videos. iMyFone D-back is capable of recovering all of the most used files from data sources, including photos, videos, iMessage, contacts, notes, as well as photos from other apps.

But you can also access and retrieve the data from social media apps like WhatsApp, Wechat, and a host of other apps. Then there are those lesser used sources of information that definitely come in handy. Data from calendars, call history, reminders, voice memos and even bookmarks can all be found and reclaimed.

Not only can you recover your data from iOS devices, but also from iTunes and iCloud. It's not limited to Apple apps either. Many of the most popular social media apps can also be accessed, which often house some of your most precious data anyway. Those chats with dear friends and family can be found again, so don't fret.

There are loads of different scenarios that could cause you to lose your phone's data. A damaged phone is possibly the easiest to think of. It's amazing he few phones go into the water, but that is one of the most common ways for phones to be permanently damaged.

If you lose your iPhone, then you can still get all the info that's been backed up to the cloud. And then there's mistakenly setting your phone to a Factory Reset. You might think all is lost, but the quicker you act, the better chance you'll have of actually retrieving that lost info.

You can also regain your data through an iTunes backup. It's able to get both your iOS apps and data as well as third party data.

Similar to iTunes, iCloud houses backups for your whole phone's data. If there's a backup stored on iCloud, there's a great chance that iMyFone D-Back can retrieve it. All you need to do is to log in to iCloud to get it.

The Fix iOS system feature is made for when your device has one of a number of other issues. Your device could be stuck on the white screen, or the black screen, in DFU mode, or the screen with the Apple logo. It could also be in a restarting loop, have a frozen screen, or just simply not turning on anymore. The Standard Mode for the Fix iOS system feature will help with many of these.

The Advanced Mode, however, is for when Standard Mode hasn't worked or if you've forgotten your password. There's also the Enter/Exit Recovery Mode for repairing devices stuck on Recovery Mode.

You can choose the Standard Mode to fix common iOS issues like device being stuck on white screen/black screen/Apple logo/DFU mode, restarting loops, bricked iOS devices, freezing screen, not turning on and more.

In order to successfully use iMyFone D-Back, you need to have a certain level of system requirements. It will work with both Mac and Windows computers. Thankfully, there aren't too much and most users will find that their computers or other devices fit well within these parameters. See above for what you need.

To make it nice and easy, here is a detailed, step-by-step guide on how you would recover your data from an iCloud Backup.

Firstly, you need to select the iCloud Backup option on the right.

Next, choose which option fits your current situation. Are you starting out with a new phone or do you have a phone that already has data on it?

On this screen, you need to select 'Restore from iCloud Backup' on the Apps and Data option to the left.

Now select the apps you'd like restored on your device.

Lastly, connect your device to the computer to see what's been recovered and is on your computer.

With iMyFone D-Back there is a free version where you can test out a couple of features before committing to a paid version. The free version allows you to scan and preview the deleted data.

The paid-for version varies in cost, depending on you're an individual or business and whether you want to buy it outright or have a monthly or yearly plan. Individuals can buy it outright at $69.95, which allows you to use it on 5 different devices. A monthly plan for a single device costs $39.95, and a yearly plan costs $49.95. So, in the bigger picture, it's worth looking at buying it outright.

If you don't think it's for you, there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee.

With over 2 million satisfied customers, over 1700 media sites approving of it, and being used in over 200 countries, iMyFone D-Back is well established and 100% safe for any consumer.

There's nothing worse than losing all your data. These can be sensitive business-related items or cherished family memories. It's often things you can't replace. But with iMyFone D-Back you can recover those things you need. Head over to iMyFone D-Back to find out more.