How to schedule Slack messages to send later

(Pocket-lint) - Do you know how most email platforms let you schedule a note to send later? Ever wished you could do the same with Slack messages?

Well, Slack announced a new Scheduled Send feature that will do exactly that. This is a handy for those of you who use Slack to communicate with coworkers in different time zones and settings. Plus, we've all experienced that moment at 11pm when we had an idea but didn't want to disturb someone by pinging them on Slack so late. Now, with the ability to schedule messages, you can maintain productivity without being a nuisance by scheduling your chats to send later.

Scheduled Send does exactly what the name suggests: It lets Slack users schedule messages to send at a later time and date. It's available in Slack's desktop and mobile apps and includes pre-filled options (such as schedule tomorrow morning at 8am) or the ability to set a preferred date and time to send a message. Messages can be scheduled up to 120 days in advance, too. Users will also be able to reschedule, edit, or delete scheduled messages before they’re sent.

Scheduled Send adds a drop-down arrow to the green “send message” button in Slack’s desktop app. You can click it to access a menu that allows for scheduling a message to send to a room, direct message, or group thread. Mobile users can access a similar menu by long-pressing on the send button in the Slack app on Android and iOS.

.Click the compose button Or open the conversation where you'd like to send your message. Type your message in the message field. Click the arrow icon to the right of the paper plane icon. Choose a date and time from the list or select Custom time to set your own.

From the Home tab, tap the compose button. Or open the conversation where you'd like to send your message. Type your message in the message field. Tap and hold the paper plane icon. Choose a date and time from the list or select Custom time to set your own.

Before a scheduled message sends, you can edit it, reschedule it, cancel it and save it to drafts, delete it, or send it.

Click Scheduled at the top of your left sidebar to see all your scheduled messages. Hover over a message and select an icon in the corner to take an action.

From the Home tab, tap Scheduled at the top. Tap and hold a message and select an icon from the list to take an action.

Check out Slack's help hub for more details. Plus we have an in-depth guide on Slack that's loaded with plenty more tips and tricks.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.