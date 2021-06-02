(Pocket-lint) - Your data is lost and all your hard-earned work is gone. But is it never to be found again? With Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery Software you have a chance at getting back the files that have disappeared.

Unfortunately, there are loads of ways that you can lose your data and files on your computer. You could have emptied your trash without knowing you mistakenly deleted something you desperately needed. Or, your hard drive might have failed at the worst possible time. Equally, perhaps a virus could have infected your system and done untold damage, corrupting files along the way. In all these cases, it's the job of Tenorshare 4DDiG to help out.

From work files to university dissertations, enormous spreadsheets to precious family photos, there's nothing that can't be found. Tenorshare 4DDiG is able to recover files from any storage media and has a list of file types it can recover longer than you knew was possible. So, you shouldn't worry if it's an obscure file type you're looking for, chances are it can be found.

With any software you install from the internet, you need to be able to trust it. Tenorshare 4DDiG has been tested by countless major online outlets and has proven to be an excellent choice to get your files back from the brink. It has its own patented technology that will completely recover your files in their original size and format. And while nothing is foolproof - and sometimes files are actually gone for good - Tenorshare 4DDiG has one of the highest recovery rates thanks to its technology.

You might be afraid that while recovering your older files you might be overwriting newer files that you still need. 4DDiG makes sure this doesn't happen, ensuring all your files are safe.

As well as its simple file recovery process there's also a wide range of How-To guides on the 4DDiG site in case you ever get stuck using the program or need to learn about other ways of recovering items on your computer.

Tenorshare 4DDiG is simply software for when the worst possible scenario happens. It's available for both Mac and Windows systems and is available in a number of different languages, including English, Chinese, Russian, German, Arabic, and others. For Windows users, the minimum requirements are Windows 7, a 1GHz CPU or more, at least 200Mb of free space, and 512Mb of RAM. For Mac users, these requirements are the same, though you need macOS 10.10 or later, which should cover the vast majority of users.

There is a free trial version of Tenorshare 4DDiG to get you started, but if you want the security of constant recovery, then you can buy it for $45.95 for a month's license, $49.95 for a year license, or $59.95 for a lifetime license. It makes sense to put a bit more in for the lifetime at those prices. You can see the Mac version below, but the Windows pricing can be found here.

After you download and install it on your computer follow the steps below to regain your files from beyond the grave. We have covered the process for a Mac user below, but Windows users have the same, simple process, which can be found here.

When you're ready, open 4DDiG. You'll be brought to the page above. Choose the location you want to search for your lost files, then click 'Scan' to allow the program to search your device.

It might take a little while for the scan to be completed but fear not, because the scan runs deep in search for your lost files.And then, once it's finished scanning, you can preview the files that have been recovered.

Lastly, it's just about choosing which files you want to get back, then clicking 'Recover' to get those files where they belong. Make sure you're happy about where the files will end up, and revel in reclaiming that which was lost.

If this super easy process sounds like something you need in your life, head over to Tenorshare 4DDiG and get started with your recovery.