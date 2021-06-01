(Pocket-lint) - When looking at dating apps, you want to choose nothing but the best. You sift through the overwhelming array of options before settling on a handful that you believe is perfect. So, you have zeroed down eHarmony and Match and confused between the two?

Not anymore. We are here to help you make the final call between Match vs eHarmony.

Below you will have most of the details you require to decide whether eHarmony or Match is the best place for you, including user statistics, prices, success rates, and the dating sites' matching mechanism.

When it comes to choosing a dating site, ease of use is an essential factor to focus on. Let’s see how Match and Harmony compare in terms of user-friendliness.

If we talk about picking dates, both Match and eHarmony use a unique matching algorithm. They differ significantly from other common online dating sites such as Tinder or OkCupid such that they ask you to complete an extensive questionnaire to decide the kind of person who would be the best match for you.

Match offers a 5-minute questionnaire about your ambitions, routines, and beliefs. This quick quiz helps you rule out what you may not like in your partner, such as drinkers, clubbers, and so on.

eHarmony, on the other hand, proposes a five-part compatibility test with hundreds of questions for you to answer. Though this is a long, drawn-out process, it helps eHarmony's special algorithm in determining the most suitable matches, giving you a greater chance of finding love as compared to Match.

A user-friendly website or app is a vital feature of any dating service. Fortunately, both Match and eHarmony have a user-friendly desktop platform as well as a mobile app to help you out when on the move.

Match.com app and website are pretty well-designed, with all of the attributes prominently displayed in the header menu. It is clean and straightforward, and the aesthetic style makes it easy to use, with the color scheme adding a pleasant touch.

eHarmony, however, has a simple and user-friendly layout. It should be easy to use for both young and older people, making it a better option in terms of usability.

There are a lot of comparisons between Match and eHarmony when it comes to instant messaging. Both are incredibly safe, and Match also gives you your email address to use so that you do not have to give away your personal information. Both programs also have a video dating feature that allows you to digitally date or have a face-to-face chat with your potential partner.

Match also has extra chat tools like "Real Talk," which provides various discussion subjects and icebreakers to help you ease into the interaction.

eHarmony has somewhat of the same feature that allows you to submit automatic questions towards someone you are interested in to initiate or continue a discussion when you have run out of ideas. You can also use the app to submit “winks” to let others know you are intrigued.

So when it comes to the best messaging system, eHarmony wins with a slight difference.

Many mature and committed singles looking for a long-term relationship can be found on eHarmony. On the other hand, Match caters to all the young singles searching for something casual as well as others who might be looking to settle down.

When it comes to actual figures, Match has over 21.5 million users on its website, while eHarmony has only 15.5 million, making Match the more favorable choice.

The best dating apps typically have many users searching for the same thing: a dream fit. Match and eHarmony are also made for singles that are serious about relationships, whether you are looking for a casual partnership or marriage.

Both dating services have a high rate of effectiveness in assisting partners in their quest for romance. eHarmony says that a new romantic match is made every 14 minutes and accounts for almost 4% of all marriages in the United States.

On the other hand, Match has facilitated 517,000 marriages and is credited for the birth of over one million babies from partners who met on its app.

Comparing the numbers, eHarmony obviously comes up as the better option.

In terms of Match vs eHarmony cost, eHarmony is on the higher end of the scale, with an annual subscription costing $35.90 a month and $59.90 for six months. Their rates fluctuate a lot, but they usually cost more than $20 per month. Though eHarmony offers a free trial, it is severely restrictive, and you will not be able to do anything more than light browsing.

Are you wondering how much does Match cost? Match.com price is a marginally less expensive choice. You have the option of paying $35.99 a month for a monthly account, $19.99 for three months, $17.99 for six months, or $15.99 a month for an annual membership.

Although the high memberships can be deterrents, it is comforting to realize that those who join these sites are sincere about seeking a long-term partner.

After weighing the subscription plans, we find that Match is the more cost-effective option.

Since all have paid resources, longer registration procedures are more successful in maximizing their capacity to generate outcomes. As a result, eHarmony's holistic method, which is logical and focused on psychology, could very well be able to have better pairing results in this regard. On the other hand, Match is more versatile in terms of subscription options, as it offers a variety of plans to fit any budget.

It would all come down to how you would like your relationship experience to be in the end, whether it be searching for the perfect partner through Match or enjoying a more regulated dating experience through eHarmony.