  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news

Otter Assistant can transcribe your Zoom meetings automatically

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Otter Otter Assistant can transcribe your Zoom meetings automatically
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Online transcription service Otter has announced Otter Assistant. It's a new service that can automatically join a calendered Zoom call, take notes and then share them with participants.

Available to Otter.ai Business customers, the assistant feature works seamlessly in the background and basically does all the administrative tasks for you.

It works with all Zoom meetings, even those you do not host, and can offer all attendees the ability to view the notes during the meeting.

You can link Otter with your Google and Microsoft Outlook calenders to schedule recordings. Plus, the Otter web, iOS or Android apps give access to a number of collaborative features so multiple users can highlight, share and add images on transcriptions.

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman ·

Otter offers a free online transcription service, with a set number of minutes of transcriptions available as part of its Basic membership at no cost. There is also Pro membership.

With both, you can transcrive audio live or by uploading a prerecorded audio file. You get three free uploads a month on Basic.

However, Otter Assistant is only available on the Business plan, priced at $20 per month. For that, you also get two-factor authentication and a number of other exclusive features.

There is also an Enterprise plan for large organisations.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
How to get the Android 12 beta on your phone
How to get the Android 12 beta on your phone By Maggie Tillman ·
Google I/O 2021: All the announcements that matter
Google I/O 2021: All the announcements that matter By Maggie Tillman ·
26 hilariously awesome album covers recreated in MS Paint
26 hilariously awesome album covers recreated in MS Paint By Adrian Willings ·