(Pocket-lint) - Online transcription service Otter has announced Otter Assistant. It's a new service that can automatically join a calendered Zoom call, take notes and then share them with participants.

Available to Otter.ai Business customers, the assistant feature works seamlessly in the background and basically does all the administrative tasks for you.

It works with all Zoom meetings, even those you do not host, and can offer all attendees the ability to view the notes during the meeting.

You can link Otter with your Google and Microsoft Outlook calenders to schedule recordings. Plus, the Otter web, iOS or Android apps give access to a number of collaborative features so multiple users can highlight, share and add images on transcriptions.

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 19 May 2021

Otter offers a free online transcription service, with a set number of minutes of transcriptions available as part of its Basic membership at no cost. There is also Pro membership.

With both, you can transcrive audio live or by uploading a prerecorded audio file. You get three free uploads a month on Basic.

However, Otter Assistant is only available on the Business plan, priced at $20 per month. For that, you also get two-factor authentication and a number of other exclusive features.

There is also an Enterprise plan for large organisations.

Writing by Rik Henderson.