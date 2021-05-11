(Pocket-lint) - Clubhouse, the latest must-have social networking app, launched exclusively on iOS last spring. Now, more than a year later, it has come to Android. It's available in beta for Android devices in the US. Clubhouse said it plans to collect feedback and work out any issues over the next few weeks.

Android users can also expect a few additional features to arrive shortly, such as payments and club creation, and then Clubhouse will roll out its Android app more broadly to other English-speaking markets and the rest of the world. Users outside the US will be able to pre-register for access through the Clubhouse page in the Google Play Store to be notified when the Android app is available in their country. But it's still an invite-only platform.

That means, while you can install and open the app, it will only allow you to register interest and reserve a handle. From that point, it'll send you to a blog post detailing why you have to wait for an invite. Anyone who wants to join has to be brought in by someone who already has an account.

If you're annoyed about having to wait, then just fire up a different app. Several of them have rolled audio-based chat rooms in an effort to rival Clubhouse. Twitter, for instance, has Spaces, and Discord has Stage Channels. Even Facebook, Spotify, Slack, LinkedIn, and Reddit are all working on similar features.

