Why Yubo is the best Snapchat alternative

(Pocket-lint) - Snapchat took the world by storm a few years ago, playing a big part in revolutionising how we communicate with each other by making disappearing images the default way to message each other. While that led to a lot of amazing new apps and features, it has its downsides too.

Plenty of young people want to find an alternative to Snapchat that still makes it easy to send images and videos to new friends, but that doesn't have quite the same level of social pressure that Snapchat can bring about. Yubo is a perfect solution, bringing a range of features that make it feel more meaningful than Snapchat sometimes does.

It's never been too easy to find new friends and connections, no matter where you're trying but, like many others, we've sometimes found that Snapchat can feel like a closed club. You'll add the people you know in real life, but it can feel a bit impersonal trying to make new mates.

That's completely different for Yubo, which has been built from the beginning with making new friends in mind, not just for messaging your existing ones. You can find communities of people who have similar interests to you, or challenge yourself by seeking out those who love new things, and hop onto livestreams with them to see what all the fuss is about.

This means that you're not just limited to your existing social circle - Yubo makes it really easy to find new friends.

Plus, unlike Snapchat, you don't have to worry about who you might run into on the app. Yubo is built completely for young people, limiting its users to their teenage years. This makes for vibrant communities that can express themselves freely.

It also means that safety is way easier to assume, and you'll be making contact with people at a similar stage in life to you, which translates to a way more relaxing experience. Plus, there are loads of fun ways to bond with your new connections that are way deeper than just sending images back and forth.

You can livestream together, play games with each other or watch other people's streams at the same time, along with way, way more.

As we mentioned before, part of what makes Yubo so refreshing to use when you're coming to it from Snapchat is the focus on shared interests. You can follow topics and find others who've opted for the same things, to get common ground before you even make contact.

It means that, even if you don't know anyone in person who wants to talk about your favourite TV show or artist, you'll be able to find the right people on Yubo, so that conversations and livestreams don't have to be just small talk - you can actually get deep and talk about interesting questions.

These are just some of the ways in which Yubo feels like a welcome change of pace, and a more rewarding alternative to Snapchat - download it for yourself on iOS or Android to give it a try now!