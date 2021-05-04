Beatleap: Finally, you can quickly and easily sync music to videos

(Pocket-lint) - Beatleap by Lightricks is an audio-driven video editing app that automatically syncs sound clips with video clips seamlessly.

Thanks to the company’s collaboration with Epidemic Sound, users can choose sound clips to

add to their videos from a library filled with popular styles. Beatleap uses machine learning to intelligently mix and match your video clips with the audio or music clips you choose to use.

Beatleap is an iOS app that lets users create professional-quality remix videos in just a few clicks directly from their iPhone or iPad.

Beatleap is designed with digital marketers and aspiring creators in mind. Additionally, it is also suitable for people who like to share engaging video clips on social media regularly and don’t want to deal with manually editing their video footage into clips that sync with selected music clips perfectly.

Here, we’ll take a look at the standout features on offer with Beatleap and how you can use it to create high-quality, professional-looking videos.

You don’t need to have any prior video editing experience to use Beatleap for creating videos. The app takes care of everything for you. With Beatleap, users are able to create amazing videos in just a few taps, without having to go through the process of learning video editing.

As a marketer or digital content creator, you need to be able to create videos quickly and easily from your device so you can post on the go.

Beatleap provides a powerful editor for iOS devices allowing users to make amazing videos that sync perfectly with the music. Using the app, you can do this directly from your mobile device.

Beatleap uses state of the art artificial intelligence that simplifies the process of video editing for users. Users also don’t have to worry about syncing effects and exciting moments in the music to video clips, as Beatleap does that seamlessly.

Additionally, Beatleap automatically trims, cuts, and mixes your video clips according to the beat of the soundtrack you select. This ensures perfect sync of audio with video. It’s also a great way to make your video content more engaging and delightful for viewers.

Creating a video with Beatleap is easy. All you have to do is pick any video clip you want to use and add music clips to it. The rest of the work is done by the app.

The app chooses the best moments from the footage you take for you. Additionally, you can live preview the final video before exporting it. This is helpful in making changes or additions to your videos before rendering the final version.

This also means that you can try out different music clips with your video, and different layered effects, to get the exact look and feel you want. Users also don’t have to worry about running out of songs to choose from, as Beatleap provides a library of over 1,000 professional songs to perfectly sync your videos with.

Just like everything related to video editing, you also don’t have to worry about adding video effects perfectly when creating videos with Beatleap. Beatleap lets users use stunning video effects in their videos, which are placed automatically at the perfect timing. All of this is done automatically.

Users have control over the look and feel of their videos with Beatleap’s trendy filters and overlays. You just choose the filter or overlay you like and add content to it. Users have the option to choose from 20 powerful editing tools and effects. Additionally, Beatleap includes 50 beautiful filters such as Glitch, Film, and VCR for users to add to their videos. This is an easy way to add some personality to your videos.

Beatleap provides a powerful video editor with artificial intelligence capabilities that lets iOS users sync music to videos in a few clicks. It’s the perfect solution for digital marketers and aspiring influencers that need to create and post engaging video content regularly.

Beatleap provides unlimited-access subscriptions, as you can subscribe to all the features and content offered for purchase within Beatleap by Lightricks. Additionally, you can opt for a one-time license fee.

To recap: