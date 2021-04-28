(Pocket-lint) - There are times when you feel like checking someone’s background can be beneficial for you in terms of both personal and official aspects. While signing off any business deal with people, it is always better to be on the safer side to check the background of your client. You might want to run a background check on your date to make sure they’re right for marrying them.

Moreover, if you receive any calls from people that offer you any job, you should be referred to run a background check on them while submitting your information. Here, we will acknowledge the 15 best background check sites that put forward important information about the target person.

A background check is basically a process that helps you know about their actual identity and personal information. It lets people verify the statement made by a company or person about their background. With a background check, you can evaluate their employment background check, financial information, educational details, and criminal background record.

Whether you are buying a new home or applying for a new job, you should check the validity of certain information that is being provided to you. A partner can check his partner's marital information like divorce, marriage, and children records. Background check online websites help people to make the right decisions for their lives.

There are the following common types of background checks:

Employment Background Check Criminal Background Check Personal Background Check Educational Background Check Credit Background Check International Background Check

Due to the immense increase in the use of technology, there are now a huge number of websites that offer background checks. Here, we will discuss 15 websites that offer employment background checks along with criminal information about the victim. Before getting into the details of all platforms, we will introduce you to the four best background check sites available in the market.

CocoFinder - Secure, Fast and Precise Background Reports

Instant Checkmate - In-depth Reports Revealing Background History

TruthFinder - Disclose History through Efficient Background Checks

Intelius - Connecting People with their Old Friends

CocoFinder is a background checker that requires the name of your target person in order to display information about him. The website also offers a reverse phone lookup service that asks for the phone number of the target person and displays his identity and employment history. The background search of the software acquires the complete name and state of the target person.

The information includes educational information about the target person. This information can be utilized to check if the target person actually belongs to the institutes he claims to be from. The other important data that we can fetch via CocoFinder is the address history of the target person. The places he has lived in and where he is currently residing will be displayed.

The employment history of the target person can also be revealed by using background checks of the target person. This aspect will reveal the workplaces where the target person has worked and where he is currently working. Moreover, you can also find the financial information of the victim, like his loans and other funds.

CocoFinder is attached with multiple public search engines and international database directories that help the website fetch data and records. The connections make it easy for the website to find records of people that are 15 years older or more.

Instant Checkmate lets people find accurate history about people by just acquiring their name and phone number. The information that can be fetched includes their complete identity, like their name, alternative phone numbers, and email addresses. If the target person has any business registered on the provided phone number, it will also be displayed.

The website also discovers the social media profiles of the target person, which can be very beneficial in order to discover their public details. The employment history and educational institutes are also discoverable with the assistance of Instant Checkmate.

Instant Checkmate also fetches the criminal record of the target person, like his court records, civil court appearances, and felonies. If he has been involved in any criminal or illegal activity, it will also be revealed. The website can find the marital information like marriages, divorces, and family members of the victim person.

The website ensures data privacy by not saving any information of the target person on its online servers. Moreover, the identity of the user is also never revealed. It only requires the name and state in which the target person lives in order to run a background check.

TruthFinder is a background checks service that offers unlimited reports on information like the target person's family members, friends, his exes, his roommates, and relatives. The reverse phone lookup service of the website offers the business associated with the provided phone number and fraud cases registered on him.

The website also fetches the possible links of the target person, his past history, email addresses, and social media profiles. The social media accounts include Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, etc. If the target person has publically displayed his information on his accounts, the website will also show it with accuracy. The locations of the target, like his previous addresses and current locations, are also discoverable.

With TruthFinder, you can find the jobs where the target has worked and his current workplace. The educational institutes in which the target has studied, whether his schools, colleges, or universities, will also be displayed via a background check.

The website’s criminal record check displays personal details like the full name of the person, the location of his crime, and the date of offense. Moreover, the charge category, offense description, and the court name in which the offense was charged are also recoverable via TruthFinder.

Intelius is another background lookup service that provides accurate details about the target person via his phone number, name, or address. The address lookup service enables the user to know the places where the target person has lived. The business details of the target and his fraud cases are also discoverable via the reverse phone lookup service.

If he is registered as a criminal or offender, you can also find the details of the crime committed by him. The website reveals the offense type, date of offense, court name, and outcome of the charges on the target person. If you receive wrong calls on a daily basis, then adding his phone number on the website would help you to know the background of the caller.

The website works to provide significant details about the target person, like his social media profiles, his phone numbers, and email addresses. The website has various links with database directories and search engines which enables it to identify data with accuracy and in no time.

The address lookup of the website accesses the previous addresses of tenants currently living at any place. It also finds the details about the specific house like its worth, selling price, and offenders living in the neighborhood.

US Search provides various ways to find authentic and relevant information about the target without him knowing. The approaches include reverse lookup and search by name. The website requires the name of the victim in order to run the background check on him.

The information that can be fetched includes their current address, their alternative phone numbers, their former addresses, and the complete name of the target person. By searching the person with his name in the website’s database, you can find his criminal record and background.

The details include his addresses, age, household members, and criminal checks on the person. The website provides fresh and updated records while assuring that the information is not made-up.

ZabaSearch allows people to check background on people via their name or phone number. The information that the website offers has a wide range. It includes access to social media profiles of the target person and all the information present on the profiles.

With ZabaSearch, you can find the residents living at any certain place. If the target person has any history of crimes, the website shows it. The job records are also visible on the website. The reverse phone lookup of software asks for the phone number of the target person. It then finds the businesses registered on that phone number and the alternative phone numbers of the target person.

BeenVerified is a background service that helps the user find accurate identity information about his target. The website offers professional information about the person, like his official email address, phone numbers, and locations. The locations include his past and current addresses.

The public record report contains information about educational institutes in which the target person has studied. The website discovers the employment history, including all the job places of the directed person. Been verified finds the assets, relatives, age, and associated people as well.

The property records help the user find out true information about the target's property. Reports include the property and location of the person.

People Finder is linked with public search engines that inform the publicly available data of target people through databases. The website provides background information like professional email addresses, educational records, and the employment history of the target person.

The report contains the business details, financial loans taken by the target, and his assets details. The website is simple to use and only requires the first and last name of the target and displays his social media profiles and other records.

The website assists in finding the relationships, marriage records, registration on dating websites, and phone numbers of the target person. With the website, you can also find the names of spouses of the target person.

BackgroundChecks is a site used for running a criminal background search on people and also assists in running a personal background check. The website finds out personal details about people like their phone numbers, social media handles, bankruptcies, and civil court records.

If the target person has any arrest records, warrant searches, or other criminal information related to the person's name, then the website also displays it in the report. The personal check background means if you want to check which background information of yours is publicly available, you can use the personal background check to find.

Moreover, an employment background check helps people to verify their information of their client or employee before hiring them for work.

With SpyFly, you can access accurate and up-to-date information regarding your target person with accuracy. The website provides in-depth reports and unlimited searches. The address history, phone numbers, and email addresses are easy to be fetched via SpyFly.

The criminal record section of SpyFly opens details about felonies, minor offenses like a traffic violation, and other warrants on the target person. The offenses include burglary, sexual offenses, murder, and theft cases on the person.

The website also offers details on his friends, relatives, siblings, and friends. If he has more than one phone number, then the website also detects them.

Spokeo offers revealing of the target's information by his name, phone number, email address, and home address. If any person sends you emails regularly, you can add his email address in the search bar and find out his real identity. The information would include his phone numbers and social media profiles by which you can find the public information of your target.

The website assists in finding the business records of the target person, his marriage, and divorce records following his children's record. If the person has court records, then they are also visible via Spokeo. The address lookup of the website lets you know the name of the owner and his phone number.

GoodHire offers several types of background checks, including criminal, personal, and background checks for employment. The website has a nationwide and international criminal database record that enables it to find criminals. The website discovers the criminal jurisdiction, corruption cases, civil court records, and felonies of the target person.

Employers can use the feature to run the criminal background search on their employees, so they know that no criminal is working under them. Moreover, the educational record checker of the website helps the users to verify their target's education and the institutes they have gone to. It is also used to check the validation of people's degrees and their experiences at their educational institutes.

PeopleLooker is a background check that helps people to avoid many uncertain circumstances. You may use the service to prevent criminals from living in your house or working with you as an employer. The website offers past and current addresses of the target person, his relatives, and phone numbers.

The website also exhibits the court records, felonies, and traffic violations of the target person. With PeopleLooker, you can find the Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter of your target person. With his social media accounts, you can find the educational institutes he has studied in, his workplaces, and his current living location.

With Verispy, the user can find out or confirm the background data of people by their name, phone number, or email address. The website is helpful in revealing the truth about someone if he has been involved in any theft or crime. The website shows the marriage records like the date of his marriage, the name of the spouse, and the year in which they got married.

The criminal records of the report find out the felony cases, misdemeanor, mugshots, and probation records of the directed person. The court records of the target person would display the cases, judgments on cases, and bankruptcies of the person.

NetDetective helps people to find the family tree of any family by just requiring one name of the person in a particular family. You can find the aliases, relatives, and friends of that person in a single report. The website efficiently finds the social media accounts of people listing their available details on their profiles and their pictures.

The criminal records, birth records, and death records of people are visible via NetDetective. The death record about any late person would depict the year and date in which the person died. The website offers free check reports and makes sure not to reveal the identity of the user.

Sometimes, running a background check on another person becomes a crucial task because you do not want someone to compromise on your trust. Therefore, you can safely trust your family and business aspects if you have the right background check services at your hand. CocoFinder, Instant Checkmate, TruthFinder, and Intelius are among the few widely used background check services.

However, there are also more background check services that people often utilize to check on other people. Each service has its respective pros and cons. The top 15 best background check sites were enlisted here so you could fairly analyze the top background check services and see which suits you better.