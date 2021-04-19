(Pocket-lint) - Like Facebook and Twitter, Reddit has been working on its own Clubhouse-like audio product. It's called Reddit Talk.

Reddit announced the new feature in a blog post, dubbing it a “sneak preview" since the feature isn’t widely available yet. During early tests, Reddit is only letting moderators start a Talk. Moderators who wish to try it in their subreddit can now add join a waitlist for access. Moderators can also allow trusted "speakers" to co-host a Talk with them.

Here's everything you need to know about Reddit Talk, including how to try it.

The latest must-have app is called Clubhouse. Known for being a place to meet, talk, and share ideas, the app is actually pretty basic. It lets you create and join "rooms" - where you can chat with others in a conference call. You can't share pictures, videos, or even text. All you can do is talk. Other users just join and leave the call at their leisure. Well, in response to Clubhouse and its surge in popularity, several social networks have been developing their own audio experiences for users to try, including Reddit.

Reddit is pitching Reddit Talk as a place for you to start talks about "Q&As, AMAs, lectures, sports-radio-style discussions, community feedback sessions", or to give community members a place to hang out. As the company explained: "Currently, you can use text threads, images, videos, chats, and live streams to have conversations and hang out with people in your communities. While these are great mediums, there are other times where having a live audio talk may be more useful or, frankly, more fun."

Based on Reddit’s description and images, Reddit Talks appear to “live” within subreddits. Currently, only moderators can start a Reddit Talk, but any Redditor on iOS and Android can listen to a Talk and react with emojis. Listeners can also raise their hand for the host to invite them to speak. Reddit said Talk hosts can invite, mute, and remove speakers. It's also “testing ways” for hosts to customise how Talks look with emojis and background colors. Users will be able to change their avatar, too.

If you're interested in starting a Talk, you can add yourself to a waitlist here. Reddit said it will let you know when Reddit Talk is available to you.

Check out Reddit's blog post for more details!

Writing by Maggie Tillman.