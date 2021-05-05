(Pocket-lint) - If you haven't tried it before, drawing a mind map can be one of the best ways to organise your thought and make detailed plans that are easier to digest and understand - it's a hugely useful technique to boost your productivity.

As such, there are countless apps out there that can help you to make mind maps - but how can you know which ones are worth using? To help you get yourself sorted, we've gathered five of the very best options available, with our top pick going to Wondershare's superb MindMaster, the very best option out there.

This mind mapping software from Wondershare offers everything you could need in one place - you get a brilliant, cross-platform system that works on any device. You can quickly and easily set up new mind maps from templates or design them yourself using a huge library of resources and assets.

It's quick and easy to use, and you can easily export your creations to a variety of other programs. Plus, you can integrate it with your project management to turn it into a really effective management tool for tasks and resources.

The more you use MindMaster, the more you'll discover smart ways in which it helps make your working life easier. To learn more about how MindMaster can help you visualise and structure both ideas and knowledge, learn more in this MindMaster overview article.

Ayoa

This is another great cloud-based mind mapping app that lets you pick between three different styles of design.

It works nicely whether for just an individual or for a larger team collaborating on a project, and has colourful and attractive design options to make for vibrant visuals that will grab people's attention.

LucidChart

It might not be quite as visually impressive at first glance, but LucidChart still has a lot of the features you'll want in your mind mapping software.

You can create a wide range of maps from scratch, and get the help of templates to make designs easier, and being able to set custom shortcuts for your keyboard can make it a real doddle to get things done quickly. Plus, its presentation mode is a great way to be able to quickly present your mind maps to others.

XMind

Another solid professional option comes in the form of XMind, which again can't compete with the likes of MindMaster when it comes to layout and user interface, but still offers some really strong features.

It might not stand out from the pile, but it works really smoothly and it's easy to get started, with plenty of options to let you get as complex or in-depth as you need to. Exporting is easy and it can integrate with your project management pretty seamlessly as well.

MindMeister

Next up is MindMeister, which is again nice and visual and has one of the most simple interfaces around, making it incredible intuitive to use. This does mean that it's a little more challenging to create really intriciate maps, but if you persevere you'll certainly be able to.

Once you do, you can export them pretty straightforwardly, too, making this a great choice for someone who doesn't aim to make a dozen complex maps each week or anything.