(Pocket-lint) - Signal has announced it is testing a new peer-to-peer payment feature, but only in the beta version of its apps.

Called Signal Payments, it will work like Venmo or Square Cash, allowing you to send money to friends who also use the app. But there is a caveat. The new feature currently only supports the MobileCoin wallet and its cryptocurrency MOB. Signal co-founder and CEO Moxie Marlinspike has worked as an advisor for the company, so the decision to support its protocol is not too surprising.

“The first payments protocol we’ve added support for is a privacy-focused payments network called MobileCoin, which has its own currency, MOB,” wrote Signal's Jun Harada in a blog post. “As always, our goal is to keep your data in your hands rather than ours; MobileCoin’s design means Signal does not have access to your balance, full transaction history, or funds."

Signal said you can also transfer your funds at any time if you want to switch to another app or service.

If you're interested in trying the feature, it's only available to users in the UK. “This is a beta feature in a beta build, but for those in the United Kingdom living life on the edge, please help us test and give feedback", Harada said.

You must first sign up for MobileCoin and then access Signal Payments through the Signal beta. You can submit feedback here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.