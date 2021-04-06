(Pocket-lint) - Some TikTok creators manually caption their own videos in an effort to be more inclusive and accessible. But, soon, TikTok will auto-generate captions for all videos. A creator just needs to enable them per video.

TikTok is a social app used to create and share videos. Many videos tend to be music-focused, with creators leveraging the app's vast catalogue of sound effects, music snippets, and filters to record short clips of them dancing and lip-syncing. But there's an untold number of videos to discover, with varying topics. There are DIY and craft videos, comedic sketches, you name it.

The option to add auto-captions will appear on the editing page after a video has been uploaded or recorded. The feature should make TikTok videos easier to watch for deaf and hard of hearing viewers. It will also benefit people who can't listen to audio when scrolling through TikTok. Perhaps their child is sleeping nearby or maybe they are at an event or in a place where noise is not permitted.

Creators can edit captions to fix any mistakes, and viewers can turn them off via a captions button on the share panel.

The new automatic caption feature will be available in US English and Japanese at launch. TikTok said it will add more languages “in the coming months".

For more information about how TikTok works, see our guides:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.