Clubhouse is now helping creators to make money

(Pocket-lint) - Every other app is copying Clubhouse but that doesn't mean the social audio app is resting on its laurels. In fact, Clubhouse is making moves to support creators and encourage users to do the same.

In a recent blog post, the company has announced Clubhouse Payments, said to be "the first of many features that allow creators to get paid directly on Clubhouse." The idea simply is to allow fans to send money to their favourite speakers on the platform.

The creator will also get 100 per cent of the donation as well. Clubhouse has said it will be charging a small processing fee that will go to its processing partner Stripe, but otherwise, all the money goes to the creator.

The system is being rolled out with a small group of creators currently being part of the test. So although all users can send payments now, not everyone will be able to receive them currently.

It's cool to see a new social platform focus first on *participant* income rather than internalized monetization / advertising. Excited for the burgeoning creator economy and next era of internet business models. — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) April 5, 2021

Stripe's CEO Patrick Collison is clearly pleased with the move, as he Tweeted shortly after the news was announced that "It's cool to see a new social platform focus first on *participant* income rather than internalized monetization / advertising."

This move obviously gives creators a lot of incentive to keep creating for the platform, whether getting tips for themselves or for good causes. Whether it's sustainable remains to be seen though.

Writing by Adrian Willings.