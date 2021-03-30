Reverse Email Lookup: The Ultimate Guide in 2021 (Free)

(Pocket-lint) - Reverse email lookup refers to the application that finds out the identity and factual information of people by acquiring their email addresses. At one time or another, people might need a reverse email address lookup to find out actual information about their target. Before hiring any paying guest or employee, you must go through his background information.

Moreover, if someone gets asked about his personal information through any email address, they should avoid giving their personal details to any unknown. The best approach is to run an email lookup on them before trusting them with your personal information.

Here, we will discuss an email lookup free that enables people to check information of people with the help of their email address.

Reverse email lookup service is a service that helps people find out the identity and background of people via their email address. The application would ask you to enter the email address of that person and then show you matching results.

The application would find out his alternative phone numbers and social media accounts that would lead to the real identity of that person.

It helps you know about any person who is harassing you over emails or any company that asks you for your personal details. Moreover, before trusting someone with your documents or personal information, it is necessary to undergo an email lookup on them.

These applications are very catchy due to their links with databases and public search engines. These directories result in the detection of real identities of different email senders linking with their background information. With the assistance of these applications, you can help yourself and not fall for any uncertain scenario.

Following are the top 4 reverse email lookup websites available in the market:

CocoFinder - Identify the Email Sender within Seconds

TruthFinder - Reveal the Details of the Email Spammer

Intelius - Connecting People through Email using Huge Database

Instant Checkmate - Accurate Email In-depth Report in Minimal Rates

There are lookup applications for performing people finding tasks with efficiency. Here, we will discuss a lookup application, CocoFinder, how to set up the application, and the quality features it offers.

CocoFinder is a free reverse email lookup software that provides people relevant information about their target person through their email address. The software is being used by 1 million+ people from 195+ countries. The application has been reviewed in good terms by top brands, including TechRadar, 9To5Mac, Forbes, and PCWorld.

Moreover, there are multiple approaches to find out essential details. By adding the name of the target person, or his phone number can lead you to quality background details. You can run a reverse address loookup to find out more information about him.

CocoFinder offers the following ways to its user base to find out correct data about their target. For instance, if you only know the name of your target, the application would work for you via its people search function. The reverse phone lookup function of software requires the phone number in order to complete the search.

The information that can be collected with CocoFinder has a wide range that includes names, alternative phone numbers, relatives, and social media accounts. The data also includes educational institutes, employment history, and background history of the directed person.

The application offers maximum background reports that have very much detailed information. The authentic service of CocoFinder does not provide any made-up information, which can lead to misunderstandings. It is assured that the displayed information is up-to-date and authentic.

The reverse email lookup service works from the webpage, which means that the user is not entitled to download any software for finding data about his target.

Here, we will recognize the process on how to achieve genuine and relevant information with the help of CocoFinder, a free email lookup tool.

Step 1: Simply head over to the website of CocoFinder. Click on the tab on the search bar.

Step 2: Enter the proper and valid email address of your targeted person to run the service on him. Now, click on the "Start Search" button, and CocoFinder will take a few minutes to present the results to you.

Step 3: The application will access and display those profiles that match your given information. Click on the required profile, and information would be displayed to you.

There are multiple free lookup applications available that find out the identity and background information of people. However, there are some key points that make CocoFinder top-notch out of all.

Seamless User Experience

CocoFinder's most valuable function includes its ability to search background details of people. These details include the court records, felonies, appearance in courts, cases, and other backgrounds relevant information. This information can be really helpful in order to find transparency about anybody.

Ability to Find Background Information

The reports returned by CocoFinder are lengthy, but they are well-organized and easy-to-understand. These reports include every bit of detail about the target like his education, workplaces, and relatives. However, it has a timeline design that allows users to skip the part of the report they don't find informative.

Transparency

CocoFinder has a strict policy and informs the user right away that no information can be used to screen anyone from jobs. Even the background information is not allowed to be used out of the software. The application assists the user with FCRA compliance.

Social Media Check

By using the reverse email app, you can check the social media accounts of the target person. The relevant email address would show all the accounts made by using that email. You can also ensure the credibility of the provided information and check the activity of the target on those accounts.

Intelius - Efficient Way for Identifying Spam Emails

Instant Checkmate - Multiple Email Detail Findings within Seconds

TruthFinder - In-depth Email Reports with Accuracy

There can be different scenarios and times when you genuinely need an email reverse lookup service. Here, we will discuss why we need a reverse lookup in our lives to avoid certain circumstances.

Verifying the Identity of Online Seller/Buyer

Ecommerce fraud is common nowadays. Before making any transaction online, you must clear your doubts related to your purchase and about the site you are purchasing from. The reverse email lookup service will help you identify if they are a scam or original sellers. Moreover, being a seller, you might have doubts about your buyer which can be cleared by this service.

Tracking an Old Friend or Relative

As the tie passes, we move on from places we used to be. This results in the loss of many friends and neighbors. With the email address lookup, you can add their old email address in the search bar and identify their location and phone numbers with ease.

Confirm the Identity of an Online Friend

Trusting someone you have just met online is not so easy. With CocoFinder, you can just simply add their name or phone number in the search bar and find the authenticity. You can watch their marriage, divorce, and children records.

Marketing Purposes

For marketers and sales teams, it is beneficial to check the validity of a given email address before making a decision. There are the chances that your team members turn out to be a fraud. You must know that the people you are marketing with are real or just scammers.

Risk Analysis

Any business, small or large, deals with the risk of getting scammed by their users. This is essential for them to learn about their users in terms of fraud, risk assessment, cybersecurity reasons, and fraud prevention.

Learn About the Identities of People in a Group Mail

When you are sent a work email and don't’ recognize the names attached with your name, you can get curious to know who they are. Running a reverse email lookup Gmail on them would let you know the identity of people involved with your group task.

Background Checks

These are mostly used by employers that hire clients for any business contract and need more information about the people they involve. They can find the correct educational information and employment history of people. This information can help employers to know more about their clients and their authenticity.

The article has described a reverse email search software, CocoFinder. If you only have an email address of a certain person and you want to know more details about him, run the email lookup service on him. The application works with transparency and does not let anyone misuse the information given about the target person.

The identity of the user remains intact, and no information of the target person is revealed or saved on the online servers. The article has discussed how to run the service on any person and the points that make the application prominent out of all. In last, there are some scenarios discussed that might urge you to use the software on a relevant team or person.