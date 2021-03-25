10 completely free reverse phone lookup with name

(Pocket-lint) - Many people around the world receive calls from unknown numbers. These calls can stay in their minds, and most of them would want to track down the number called them. In the past, whenever someone needed to track an unknown number, they would go to the local authorities and proceed through the long and time-consuming process.

However, those days are long gone! Since now, there are several free phone number lookup services available that can help track down and pinning these unknown number calls, putting an end to the mystery.

So this article will introduce the 10 platforms, including the 4 best phone numbers lookup tools one can use to identify unknown numbers.

For some readers, time is of the essence! It is why we have arranged for an overview of the top 4 phone numbers lookup facilities in the list below:

TruthFinder - The top platform with various background check features.

CocoFinder - A safe and private service to check phone records.

Instant Checkmate - Provides a person’s accurate work history.

Intelius - Best for checking every phone number detail.

TruthFinder’s name almost always comes up whenever someone is on the lookout for a reverse phone number service that simply works. Its database is massive, and nearly all of it comes from publicly available records, as discussed in the TruthFinder review. It’s true since it’s publicly available data, a person can access it from other sources. However, it won’t be in an organized shape or a single place.

Inputting a number in the user-friendly interface of TruthFinder will return any information available to the target person. It can include things like physical addresses, email addresses, criminal record information, other related phone numbers, and much more. The amount of information available can make it extremely easy to pinpoint the person looking for during the activity.

Additionally, TruthFinder is a reliable service to look for a lost relative or someone met at a dating site with no way to contact them back. The user also gets self-monitoring tools and the option to remove their public information from the platform so others cannot access it.

Pros

Detailed background reports

Criminal and public records readily available

Efficient self-monitoring tools

Cons

Occasional outdated or inaccurate data

CocoFinder is among the most renowned names in the world of free phone number lookup tools. The user only has to put a single name, phone number, or small piece of information on the target person. After that, CocoFinder will present its record of the person from its extensive database.

Moreover, the interface is simple and looks like any other search engine, making it convenient to use for people not well acquainted with tech. One only has to enter any available information in the simple search bar, and then CocoFinder will work its magic, presenting other important information about the target person.

Similar to most other phone number lookup services, it also gets its information from publicly available databases. It means the user can access the records with the peace of mind that the available data has not been compiled through improper means.

Additionally, CocoFinder is wholly safe and remains under the law in collecting information, which is also discussed in detail in this review. It points out that whatever information the user is searching for, it won’t get them in legal trouble. However, the laws vary from state to state, so caution is necessary whenever someone uses these records.

Furthermore, accuracy is also something CocoFinder prides itself upon. Although not all the records searched are accurate, there is a degree of precision that is better than most phone number lookup services.

The method to enable CocoFinder’s reverse phone lookup is simple. The user only has to access the official site. From there, they can click on the Phone Lookup tab before entering the phone number in the search bar. The last step is hitting the Start Search button, which will provide the results after a while.

Pros

Accurate records

Little information required to do a search

Databases are regularly updated

Cons

The search time can be longer than anticipated

Instant Checkmate is another great reverse phone number lookup tool that provides an extensive and detailed report on any individual. The report can include data such as a local address, email address, phone numbers, criminal history, contact information, and entire work history.

One can utilize the tool’s data, especially if they are looking to hire someone, since it can provide insight into a potential employee’s professional background. Other than the reverse phone lookup, the user can track down anyone using their First name, last name, city, or location. This review has discussed every feature thoroughly.

Moreover, Instinct Checkmate drives its data from public databases, but it doesn’t stop there. The Instant Checkmate data comes from social media websites, data from private companies, and other public locations. Since the data is coming from many sources, Instant Checkmate rarely fails to provide information on someone.

So it’s great for anyone looking for a lost friend or getting familiar with the people in their neighborhood. This reverse phone lookup service also comes with a dedicated app for both Android and iPhone(iOS), further increasing convenience.

Pros

Accurate criminal records with detailed reports

Excellent customer service

Mobile apps for both Android and iOS

Cons

Pricing should be more transparent

Intelius is a phone lookup service that allows the user to search up records about any person using their name, phone, or address. It then returns an extensive record on the person, including addresses, other phone numbers, personal information, and criminal records.

Most reverse phone lookup services take their information from only public databases, which can cause their data to be outdated or explicitly inaccurate. However, Intelius includes publicly available information in its databases and takes data from federal, local, and state government agencies. Learn more about the reverse phone lookup platform in this review.

Private companies also supply data to Intelius. These many sources make Intelius a reliable platform to search for the target person since much information is available from several different sources. The prices are lower than most other reverse phone lookup services such as Instant Checkmate. All in all, Intelius is a quality service that comes under an affordable price tag.

Pros

Accurate results

Variety of sources

Affordable subscription

Cons

The trial version does not offer full features

One of the oldest background check websites working at its full pace within the industry is Search Quarry. The user only has to provide the user’s phone number to enable the reverse phone lookup utility.

The company mainly works to compile and gather vast information from different public and individual sources. Moreover, their references include a massive collection of civil, criminal, military, and even traffic records to bring their user accurate and valid results as per their requirement.

Another interesting thing about Search Quarry is that it supports full background checks on the website. Not only that, but it also provides instant records and searches with multiple advanced features. In order to gain access to different public records, the user has to become a member of Search Quarry. After, they are free to go through previous addresses, job history, and references of anyone they want.

Pros

Different methods to learn intimate details of a person

Bulk of records

Cons

Accuracy is often doubted

ZabaSearch has grown to be among a few reputable companies that claim to provide their customers with the best search capabilities. One of its top utilities is the reverse phone lookup that provides relevant details upon entering just the targeted person or entity’s phone number.

The user can search almost anything from address to searching criminal past and even personal details through this application. Not only that, but ZabaSearch can also dig into social security search to help users run a basic background check on their tenants or employees, absolutely free of cost. Moreover, the service is secure and guarantees user privacy.

Pros

Multiple search options

Reverse number check

Extensive sources with high-end database

Cons

Some tools may cause some issue working at the beginning

AnyWho is known as the ideal platform offering people a vast searching database. It gives its clients the freedom to search for almost anything about anyone. This is helpful for businesses when hiring new employees or the real estate for checking their tenants. AnyWho is a free to use website which is suitable for every operating system or device.

Besides, the search database running at the backend of AnyWho is from Intelius, its parent company. The user will be directed to Intelius once they search for any information on the tool. The database picks the information from public records, yellow, and white pages, keeping both offline and online records for their users.

Pros

Stack of directories

Accurate results

Device friendly

Cons

Slow search response

Many different businesses are searching for an online service that offers a detailed lookup without any additional charge. For such companies, SpyDialer is a reliable option. It is entirely free of cost and accessible to users worldwide.

There is an unfortunate history behind users receiving prank calls and messages that could occur at an odd hour. Moreover, there was no way in knowing the individual behind such activities. However, services like SpyDialer offer a much-needed cure for the said issue. A user can receive all the necessary information on the prankster using the phone number such as email, residential addresses, and more.

Furthermore, the data available from the tool is available publicly from sources such as yellow pages. Besides, one can not fully rely on such facilities, so it scans accounts from social media platforms to gather private info.

Pros

Authentic and accurate

Free of cost

Ideal for businesses

Cons

Restricted information

Spokeo lets you find people by searching the target’s phone number. The information provided by the database is authentic. People usually run away from subscriptions; however, for long term search results, a subscription to Spokeo is a must-have.

Besides, Spokeo has a strict privacy policy following which the user can not completely rely on the provided information for significant decisions, including employment or rental services. The services offered include contact, marital, criminal, and bank information. It gathers its data from more than 60 sources, making it extra accurate every time.

Pros

Simple to use

User data is private

Cons

Searches are outdated

Crime records are limited

As the company claims, Spytox is one of the most extensive search engines. It has a high-end reverse lookup database providing their user with the opportunity to look up not only people but also their phone numbers. Its detailed database extracts information from public and individual records without compromising a bit on results’ accuracy.

Moreover, it is free, which provides a complete background check without any trace. The results provided here are incredibly transparent and completely legit without getting anything from an illegal source.

Pros

Free callbacks

Cons

Can not search addresses of the targeted user/entity

Phone number lookup applications are an essential part of our lifestyle these days. Whether it is the case of hiring someone or finding a long lost relative, all these applications and websites can help the user get their desired information in no time.

Sure, some of these have major flaws or doubts in results. However, the top 4 mentioned in the list are entirely accessible, free of cost, and offer exceptional services.