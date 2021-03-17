Dropbox will offer a free password manager starting in April

(Pocket-lint) - Users of Dropbox's free tier are gaining a new feature this spring: Dropbox Passwords.

Dropbox introduced Dropbox Passwords in 2020 for paying customers, but starting in April 2021, free Basic accounts can take advantage of the password management feature, on top of the usual storage and file sharing features already offered. But there is a caveat...

The free of Dropbox Passwords will have a limit of 50 passwords, which, of course, can be lifted if you opt for a paid Dropbox account. We imagine a lot of users will end up upgrading if they choose to use Dropbox Passwords, as it's very easy to rack up dozens of online accounts.

Keep in mind Dropbox costs $11.99 per month for a Plus account or $19.99 per month for a Professional account in the US.

Dropbox Passwords allows you to sync your passwords across three devices for free. You can use the password manager to create and store unique passwords as you sign up for new online accounts. You can also use it to easily update or reset passwords after a data breach.

Dropbox Passwords works as a browser extension, but there are also iOS and Android apps and desktop apps for MacOS, Windows, and Linux.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.