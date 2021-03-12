Deezer is offering three months free of Premium, HiFi or Family

(Pocket-lint) - You can now get three months free of Deezer when you subscribe to Deezer Premium, HiFi or Family. After the three months, subscriptions continue at $9.99/£9.99 or $14.99/£14.99 a month.

Signing up to one of the plans on the deal will save you £45 on a Family or HiFi account or £30 on a Premium account. What's more, Deezer says this 3-month free offer will be a permanent deal it has available for new users.

The three tiers are:

Deezer Premium: ad-free access to over 73 million songs, podcasts and live radio channels with features including curated playlists, Flow, offline listening, SongCatcher and sing-along lyrics.



Deezer Family: all the benefits of Premium with up to six profiles across 13 total connected devices. You can make kids profiles or enjoy your “Family Mix” filled with tunes from every family member. Connected devices include mobile phones, tablets, personal computers, smart TVs and speakers, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Facebook Portal.

Deezer HiFi: all Premium features with 70 million tracks in FLAC quality. HiFi users also get additional access to our ‘360 by Deezer’ app, which lets you play music in Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format.

Writing by Dan Grabham.