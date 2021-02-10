There were some very funny Zoom mishaps during lockdown. Here are some of our faves.

Funny Zoom fails: The best of the worst video calls and work from home mishaps

Zoom and other video calling services proved invaluable when the pandemic started, both for work and keeping in touch with friends and family. However, they can be tricky to use if you don't know what you're doing - sometimes to hilarious effect.

Some of the funniest moments during international lockdowns came from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet calls. They brought a smile to faces even when there was little else to laugh about.

You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver

Handforth parish council meetings were already testy affairs before this one became a global sensation. Surprisingly, Jackie Weaver had been brought in as a clerk to keep order - sadly, she found out why the hard way. She's now a celebrity in the UK - or is that Britney Spears?

I'm here live, It's not a cat

This is possibly our favourite Zoom mistake of all time, the unfortunate tale of lawyer Rod Ponton who couldn't figure out how to turn off a filter when using his assistant's computer for an important legal call. Fortunately, everybody saw the funny side of it.

Incidentally, you can find out how to turn on (or off) filters - including the cat one above - right here.

Women forgets video when heading to bathroom

We've all been there - wanting to stay on a work call to look eager, but also going about our daily business. However, most of us all know how to switch off "video" and "mic" for that matter.

Daniel forgets to turn his camera off for some me time

This clip went viral for a while before it was revealed to be fake (yeah, we know, sorry). It's still funny though and should serve as a reminder that you need to know exactly how to "leave" a call before you do something, ahem, private.

Children interrupt news interview

This actually took place in 2017 - long before the pandemic - but is still a classic video calling fail. Professor Robert Kelly keeps it together.

We're toast

File this one under "cute". A bunch of 2nd graders in the US realise they are still being recorded after their teacher accidentally drops off a call.