(Pocket-lint) - Zoom and other video calling services have proved invaluable since the pandemic started, both for work and keeping in touch with friends and family. However, they can be tricky to use if you don't know what you're doing - sometimes to hilarious effect.

Some of the funniest moments during international lockdowns have come from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet calls. They have brought a smile to our faces, even when there's little else to laugh about.

That's why we've collated some for you here. Hopefully, they'll give you a giggle and provide a little light at a time it's needed. And, who knows, maybe they'll even give you a few tips on what NOT to do when video calling.

Handforth parish council meetings were already testy affairs before this one became a global sensation. Surprisingly, Jackie Weaver had been brought in as a clerk to keep order - sadly, she found out why the hard way. She's now a celebrity in the UK - or is that Britney Spears?

This is possibly our favourite Zoom mistake of all time, the unfortunate tale of lawyer Rod Ponton who couldn't figure out how to turn off a filter when using his assistant's computer for an important legal call. Fortunately, everybody saw the funny side of it.

Incidentally, you can find out how to turn on (or off) filters - including the cat one above - right here.

We've all been there - wanting to stay on a work call to look eager, but also going about our daily business. However, most of us all know how to switch off "video" and "mic" for that matter.

This clip went viral for a while before it was revealed to be fake (yeah, we know, sorry). It's still funny though and should serve as a reminder that you need to know exactly how to "leave" a call before you do something, ahem, private.

This actually took place in 2017 - long before the pandemic - but is still a classic video calling fail. Professor Robert Kelly keeps it together.

File this one under "cute". A bunch of 2nd graders in the US realise they are still being recorded after their teacher accidentally drops off a call.

Writing by Rik Henderson.