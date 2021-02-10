  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news

Funny Zoom fails: The best of the worst video calls and work from home mishaps

Author image, Senior news editor ·
Zoom Funny Zoom fails: The best of the worst video calls and work from home mishaps
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Zoom and other video calling services have proved invaluable since the pandemic started, both for work and keeping in touch with friends and family. However, they can be tricky to use if you don't know what you're doing - sometimes to hilarious effect.

Some of the funniest moments during international lockdowns have come from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet calls. They have brought a smile to our faces, even when there's little else to laugh about.

That's why we've collated some for you here. Hopefully, they'll give you a giggle and provide a little light at a time it's needed. And, who knows, maybe they'll even give you a few tips on what NOT to do when video calling.

You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver

Handforth parish council meetings were already testy affairs before this one became a global sensation. Surprisingly, Jackie Weaver had been brought in as a clerk to keep order - sadly, she found out why the hard way. She's now a celebrity in the UK - or is that Britney Spears?

I'm here live, It's not a cat

This is possibly our favourite Zoom mistake of all time, the unfortunate tale of lawyer Rod Ponton who couldn't figure out how to turn off a filter when using his assistant's computer for an important legal call. Fortunately, everybody saw the funny side of it.

Incidentally, you can find out how to turn on (or off) filters - including the cat one above - right here.

Women forgets video when heading to bathroom

We've all been there - wanting to stay on a work call to look eager, but also going about our daily business. However, most of us all know how to switch off "video" and "mic" for that matter.

Daniel forgets to turn his camera off for some me time

This clip went viral for a while before it was revealed to be fake (yeah, we know, sorry). It's still funny though and should serve as a reminder that you need to know exactly how to "leave" a call before you do something, ahem, private.

Children interrupt news interview

This actually took place in 2017 - long before the pandemic - but is still a classic video calling fail. Professor Robert Kelly keeps it together.

We're toast

File this one under "cute". A bunch of 2nd graders in the US realise they are still being recorded after their teacher accidentally drops off a call.

This new app uses AI to help you save and invest money
This new app uses AI to help you save and invest money By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Writing by Rik Henderson.

Recommended for you
How to turn yourself into a potato or a cat (and other things) for Zoom meetings, Teams calls and more
How to turn yourself into a potato or a cat (and other things) for Zoom meetings, Teams calls and more By Adrian Willings ·
Best Zoom backgrounds: Fun virtual backgrounds for Zoom meetings
Best Zoom backgrounds: Fun virtual backgrounds for Zoom meetings By Maggie Tillman ·
Funny Zoom fails: The best of the worst video calls and work from home mishaps
Funny Zoom fails: The best of the worst video calls and work from home mishaps By Rik Henderson ·
Joe Wicks Body Coach app: Everything you need to know
Joe Wicks Body Coach app: Everything you need to know By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best budgeting apps 2021: 5 apps to take control of your finances
Best budgeting apps 2021: 5 apps to take control of your finances By Britta O'Boyle ·
Fitbit introduces manual blood glucose tracking, changes to Health Metrics and new Charge 4 features
Fitbit introduces manual blood glucose tracking, changes to Health Metrics and new Charge 4 features By Conor Allison ·