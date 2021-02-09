(Pocket-lint) - Zoom has a feature that allows you to change your eyebrows, lip colour, and facial hair using filters. These are a lot like the filters you'd see on Instagram or Snapchat, but instead, you use them in live Zoom calls.

The feature, called Studio Effects, debuted last autumn and is still in beta. Pocket-lint has tested it out and can verify that it works pretty well. Want perfect-looking eyebrows for your next 8am call? Or maybe you want to freak your co-workers out by joining a meeting with bright purple lipstick and a mustache? Whatever the reason may be, it's pretty easy to do.

Open the latest version of Zoom on your Windows or Mac desktop and then follow these steps:

Start a Zoom session. Head to Video Settings. Go to the arrow next to “Stop Video”. From there, select “Background and Filters”. Click “Studio Effects (Beta)” in the lower corner. You may be prompted to download the effects package.

Once you've accessed Studio Effects in Zoom, you will see a panel of filter options to the right. From the top, you can select different eyebrows to try on, followed by moustaches and beards, and then at the bottom, you can try lip colours. Just pick a filter and then use the colour wheel to change the shade of it and the opacity slider to adjust its transparency to your liking.

You will see each selection appear overlaid on your face in real-time in a preview. If you really like these Zoom Studio Effects filters, in the panel on the right, you can choose to apply them to all future meetings.

Check out Pocket-lint's Zoom guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.