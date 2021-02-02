  1. Home
You can now move your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram, here's how

(Pocket-lint) - If you're considering making the move to Telegram but are concerned about losing your chat history then there's good news.

Telegram has announced it's now possible to move not just your conversation history, but everything else too including videos and files from WhatsApp (and other apps) to Telegram with relative ease.

Why move to Telegram?

There's been a rise in both Telegram and Signal users in recent months since it was announced that WhatsApp was going to start sharing data with Facebook.

But Telegram has been a popular, secure messaging app for a while thanks to end-to-end encryption, multi-device compatibility and more. 

If you're keen on keeping your private data private, then Telegram is a great choice as the company has a "revolutionary privacy policy". That policy promises to protect you from snooping and to not show you ads. 

How to move your chats from WhatsApp to Telegram

So if you're making the move to Telegram or have already, then this is how to move your chat history over from WhatsApp so you don't lose anything. 

You can do this for both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. 

Export WhatsApp chats on iOS

To export a chat history from WhatsApp on iOS, click on the specific chat you want to export. Then click on "contact info" or "group info" and tap on "Export Chat" and choose Telegram from the share menu. 

Alternatively, you can swipe left on a chat within WhatsApp then choose "..." and "Export Chat" to do the same thing. 

You can then choose a person from within Telegram to assign that chat history to. 

Export WhatsApp chats on Android

To export a chat history on Android devices, open up the specific WhatsApp chat and click the three-dot menu, then click more and "Export chat". Then click Telegram from the share menu. Once that opens, you can then pick who you want to import that chat into. 

Imported messages will include the original timestamps and all members of the chat can see the messages too. 

Saving space

It's also possible to save space on your chats too. If you have a lot of history and share a lot of media you can free up space on Telegram and also control your cache size by going into your settings and clicking "data and storage" then "storage usage". 

From there it's possible to adjust how long data is kept on your phone before it's deleted (if at all). Anything deleted is stored in the cloud and can still be accessed, so that's a great way to save space but still have access if required.

Writing by Adrian Willings.

