(Pocket-lint) - Not all eyes were on President Joe Biden during the inauguration.

Senator Bernie Sanders became an instant sensation when he was photographed sitting cross-armed in Vermont-made knit mittens and a Burton jacket. The image quickly exploded on the internet, with thousands of people across the political spectrum creating their own "Bernie mittens" memes. If you want to partake in this global craze, you don't need pro-level Photoshop skills.

In fact, you just need Snapchat, Instagram, or Street View. Here's what you need to know. But first, check out Bernie's official mittens meme crewneck if you have change to spare - all proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Vermont, a charity that addresses senior hunger and isolation.

Here are your options, all of which require no fancy photo-editing techniques:

Download and open the Snapchat app on your phone. Scan the code at this link to get the Bernie mittens Lens. Go to the camera screen while you have Snapchat open.

Click on the code to get your camera to focus.

A popup with the Lens will appear.

Alternatively, search for "Bernie mittens" to find the lens. Once the Lens is up, you can choose to “Take a Snap". Go wherever you want to take a shot. You can move Bernie around to make him larger or smaller. Press the camera button to take the photo or press and hold to take a video.

Download and open the Instagram app on your phone. Search "Bernie mittens" in the Effects Gallery. Swipe to the left on your Instagram newsfeed to open your camera.

Or, tap the plus sign by the "Your Story" icon in your newsfeed.

On the camera screen, swipe on the Effects next to the shutter button.

Tap the last "Browse Effects" option, represented by a magnifying glass.

In the Effect Gallery, tap the magnifying glass in the corner to search.

Search "Bernie mittens". You will see several options, including "Bernie's Mittens" by Plant.architect. Tap the Effect you want to use. You will see a Try it button in the corner. You may be asked to flip your camera outward.

You can then place Bernie in the shot, move him around, and re-size him. Press the camera button to take the photo or press and hold to take a video.

Go to this meme generator website from Nick Sawhney, a grad student. Fill in the address in the box on the website. If the address is available on Street View, the site will show Bernie there. Long-press or right-click on your Bernie photo to save it to your device and share.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.