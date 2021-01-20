(Pocket-lint) - TikTok is reportedly testing a Q&A feature for livestreams that lets creators respond to follower questions either by text or video. The company confirmed the feature to TechCrunch, which said it's currently only available to select creators via an opt-in test.

Currently, creators can respond to individual questions in their comments by publishing a new video with an answer or they can leave a reply text comment. Q&As, however, are for creators who want to engage with fans when livestreaming. It can be hard for creators to respond to thousands of questions on the existing live chat interface, so the Q&A option will let them easily and directly respond to more questions.

Where available, users can tap the Q&A button in a video’s comment field or submit questions directly through a Q&A link on a creator’s profile page. Creators can then view all the questions in one place - and there’s no limit to the number of questions the creator can receive.

Of course, creators don’t have to reply to every question.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra, who first spotted the feature, posted screenshots of how Q&A works. See below:

New! TikTok’s got a Q&A feature!



Creators can add Q&A button to profile allowing followers to leave questions which they can answer via video replies or in a livestream



h/t @Sphinx pic.twitter.com/aMHt4WGhyC — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 19, 2021

At the moment, TikTok's Q&A feature is only available to creators with public Creator Accounts and more than 10,000 followers. Creators also have to opt-in to the feature within settings. It is being tested globally, and it should roll out to more users with Creator Accounts in weeks.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.