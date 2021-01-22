How to fix an iPhone stuck on the Apple logo or black screen, spinning wheel

(Pocket-lint) - Is your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo? Tenorshare ReiBoot is the dedicated tool to fix it. Check out it!

iOS is one of the most advanced operating systems in the market. But the OS does have its fair share of issues.

iOS is known for its usefulness, stunning features, and its errors as well. Most of the errors are easy to fix but issues like an iPhone stuck at the Apple logo or black screen require considerable technical knowledge from users.

So, why does the iPhone get stuck at the Apple logo? Numerous reasons can cause this issue.

It can be a software problem. Probably something went wrong while updating the device or restoring that led to the Apple logo.

Jailbreak is one of the most popular reasons. Jailbreak is a risky procedure.

The last and most unavoidable reason is a hardware issue. It can happen due to battery drain problems, broken screens, dirt, GPS problems, and so on.

If you are getting the Apple logo due to the abovementioned reasons, then it can be easily dealt with using Tenorshare ReiBoot. It is a dedicated tool to fix iPhones stuck at the Apple logo or with a black screen or spinning wheel.

As a professional iOS system repair tool, Tenorshare ReiBoot can fix 150+ system issues including iPhone stuck in Apple logo, iPhone update error, update stuck, and more. Besides its incredible performance in iOS repair, ReiBoot offers the easiest way to enter or exit recovery mode.

You can download ReiBoot for free from its official website. Windows and Mac versions are available. Just make the download accordingly. Below the detailed features about Tenorshare ReiBoot

The official method of entering/exiting the iOS Recovery Mode is a tad bit difficult. But ReiBoot is capable of doing it with just one click.

Run ReiBoot

Connect your device

Click Enter Recovery Mode or Exit Recovery Mode

Standard Mode is powerful. It can fix most common issues like a white screen, black screen, disabled iPhone, or iPhones, iPads, iPod touch devices that won’t turn on. And it doesn’t cause data loss.

Deep Repair, as its name suggests, is far more effective to fix more complicated issues. And it has a higher success rate than Standard Mode, but the downside is data loss.

With both repair modes, ReiBoot can easily fix 150+ iOS stuck problems like iPhone stuck on charging screen, frozen screen, stuck on recovery mode, and other issues.

Other features:

Repair iPhone disabled/installation/update errors in efficient;

Factory reset your iPhone without iTunes;

Support to repair tvOS stuck issues on Apple TV without data loss;

Step#1: Launch Tenorshare ReiBoot and select the ‘Repair Operating System’.

Step#2: After iPhone is connected to ReiBoot, click on ‘Fix Now’ box to proceed.

Step#3: Hit the ‘Download’ to start downloading the latest firmware package.

Step#4: When downloaded, click on the ‘Repair Now’ to start the system recovery.

Step#5: After the repair process is done, your iPhone runs well again.

This is the most effective way to fix an iPhone stuck on the Apple logo.

Tenorshare ReiBoot has two versions. One for Windows PC and one for macOS. So, no matter which platform you are using, you will be able to use ReiBoot to fix your iOS device.

Although, a free version for Mac and Windows is available; we recommend upgrading to the pro version as it has all the features. The pro version is paid, the pricing is different for macOS and Windows PC. So, buy Tenorshare ReiBoot for the best results.

A 1-Month License will cost you $29.95. This plan is eligible for 5 Devices and 1 PC.

1-Year License will cost you only $35.95. You will be able to save a lot of money on this. This plan is eligible for 5 Devices and 1 PC.

The Lifetime License costs $59.95 for 5 Devices and 1 PC.

A 1-Month License will cost you $45.95. This plan is eligible for 5 Devices and 1 Mac.

1-Year License will cost you only $49.95. You will be able to save a lot of money on this. This plan is eligible for 5 Devices and 1 Mac.

The Lifetime License costs $69.95 for 5 Devices and 1 Mac.

Multiple errors like iPhone wont turn on, iPhone crashing, iPhone boot loop are particularly difficult to fix. Now you know Tenorshare ReiBoot, and its features, you will be able to fix them with a few simple clicks. It is a reasonably priced, effective, and most importantly easy-to-use tool that you can find on the internet.