How to unlock iCloud Activation Lock 2021

(Pocket-lint) - iCloud Activation Lock is an amazing feature which not only keeps your devices safe but makes sure that no one can access them without your permission. Besides that, this feature works great with "Find My iPhone," which ensures extra security for iPhone users.

But sometimes, you’ve to remove the iCloud activation lock, and there can be several reasons for it. For Example, you've purchased a second-hand iPhone and want to unlock the iCloud Activation lock, or you have forgotten the Apple ID and password.

So, how can you remove the "Find My iPhone” Activation Lock without the previous owner? There are many methods that you can try to remove it, such as using a third-party application, jailbreaking, and more. Below is the complete process that you can try to unlock the iCloud Activation lock.

You can use Tenorshare 4MeKey to remove iCloud activation lock at home by yourself. It's a simple and effective solution to unlocking the iCloud Activation Lock. The good thing is that it’s compatible with new and old versions, so you can almost use it for all the iPhones.

Moreover, it requires a few simple steps to unlock your device without erasing any data. Yes, you heard it right. This program won’t remove your data during the process. In addition, the good news is that you don’t have to add any Apple ID and password to unlock the iCloud activation.

Below are the steps that you can follow to remove iCloud activation using Tenoshare 4MeKey.

1. The first process is to download the application on your computer. You can visit Tenoshare, and from the categories, you can select 4MeKey software.

2. Once you are done with installing, now launch the program. Click the "Start" button. You will see the user agreement, accept it, and hit the "Next" option.

3. Before you use this application to unlock the iCloud Activation Lock, it's essential to jailbreak it, and for that, you have to select the “Next” option.

Note: On the screen, you will see different methods to jailbreak your device. You can also click the tutorial link if you are a beginner and don’t know how to jailbreak your iPhone.

4. Once you are done with the jailbreak, now it's time to follow the last process. And for that, you've to choose "Next," which will help you to unlock the iCloud Activation lock. However, to complete this process, make sure to add the right details of your phone. After completing all the steps successfully, click the “Done” option.

Make sure to read all the warnings on the screen before closing it. Also, make sure that you can’t use the factory reset method as your device will be locked again.

Activation Lock is a good feature provided by Apple, and it makes sure that no one can mess with your privacy. However, you still have to remove it, and for that, you can use Tenorshare 4MeKey. It’s a good program with less complicated steps. Along with that, it has an intuitive interface, which will make your work easier. You can download it on your computer and enjoy all its amazing features.