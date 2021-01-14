Why our readers should choose FastestVPN's Lifetime Plan

(Pocket-lint) - Signing up to a VPN service can be a real game-changer when it comes to your digital and online life, letting you do things you previously weren't able to, all in the confidence that you're not being tracked the whole time you're browsing the web.

There are loads of benefits to be reaped from having a VPN installed, but one of the common and bigger downsides is that it can get pretty expensive if you accidentally pick a plan that involves pricey monthly installments. That's what's so unbelievably impressive about FastestVPN, one of the best options on the market, and its amazing Lifetime plan.

This gets you an entire lifetime of VPN use, for a price that's so low it almost defies belief, at just $20 during the incredible New Year's sale. We've gathered some of the main reasons you should take advantage of this stupendous deal.

One of the main things that getting a VPN lets you do is to mask your location - you choose from FastestVPN's expansive list of servers around the world to bounce your data through it, which lets you act as if you're actually located there.

This unlocks a whole heap of different options for you, including letting you browse media libraries that might be different from the ones you're used to, which means you can watch movies and TV shows you couldn't without a VPN, or look at stores that might lock out people from other regions. It's really freeing and makes sure that you're in control of what you can access.

That includes the likes of American Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Hotstar Disney+ and more, and FastestVPN's P2P optimised servers means you can get all this with no buffering and HD downloads, in total anonymity.

After all, another thing that's enormously freeing when you start using a VPN is the feeling of privacy - you can rest easy in the knowledge that your data is being scrambled in multiple ways to stop prying eyes from watching your every move.

We've all become used to accepting cookies and trackers, then seeing ads for things we've looked at as they follow us around for weeks even if we're not interested - it's tiresome! FastestVPN will free you from many of these trackers, and stop corporations from being able to monitor your every move for fun, letting you get back to the good old days when you could browse the internet without handing over any of your rights.

FastestVPN achieves this with military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 550+ servers, keeping you totally anonymous, with some handy bonuses. A NAT firewall provides an additional layer of protection, while malware protection even ensures the sites you visit are safe to access. If your connection drops, an internet kill switch ensures your own IP is never exposed, while FastestVPN has a strict no-log policy that means none of your private information is ever up for grabs.

Finally, it's all topped off by ad blocking that prevents unfavorable ads from popping up on your screen. That's an unbelievable bundle of features.

Of course, though, as we said from the beginning, one of the big obstacles stopping a lot of people from using VPNs regularly is that it's not free to do so - you want to put your trust in a good service, which generally means paying for it.

That's why FastestVPN's latest deal is such a blockbuster - it gives you a lifetime of access to its superb VPN for a price that many competitors would want each and every month, just $20.

You can install the app on up to 15 devices or users for that cost, adding extra devices at $1 each if you like, giving you widespread access to the VPN regardless of how you're browsing.

This is a total gamechanger, so be sure to visit the FastestVPN site to take advantage before it disappears.