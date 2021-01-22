(Pocket-lint) - Transferring data between phones is something that many of us have to do for a variety of reasons. It might be that we've got a replacement handset, or that our older phone has broken. Equally, we might want to back up the data from our phone in case of a future replacement.

Whatever the reasons, it can be a real pain to actually transfer your data and files. That's why so many people have chosen to use MobileTrans, a superb app from Wondershare that makes it really easy to transfer a whole heap of data quickly and simply. Keep reading to find out four key reasons why MobileTrans is the best phone transfer program anywhere on the market.

The core of what makes MobileTrans so powerful is that it works freely with both iOS and Android phones so that you can rely on it no matter what combination you need. If you're transferring data from one iPhone to another, or between Android devices, everything is super simple. If, though, you want to transfer your WhatsApp from an Android to an iPhone or the other way around, it's just the same - you just connect the two phones to your computer by cable, and MobileTrans will detect them automatically.

From there it's a simple matter of selecting what you want to move, and in which direction, then making a single click to start things off. Depending on how much data you're moving, it'll probably be a matter of minutes before it's all done and you've moved your precious files. It really is as easy as that, which makes the otherwise daunting prospect of moving between Android and iOS much less of a big deal.

One of the best bits of MobileTrans is its complete support for WhatsApp, an app that can often be quite fiddly when it comes to transferring your data. When you get a new phone and log into WhatsApp you'll often find that some files or photos won't have been saved, or that your chats might have gaps in their history.

That can all be avoided by using MobileTrans to first back up your WhatsApp chats and files, then restore them to your new phone. This lets you pick up from where you left off without any interruption. While WhatsApp lets you export its chats in a complicated way, this is the only way to restore those chats to your device, which is worth its weight in gold.

Of course, transferring between devices is welcome and useful, but it might be the case that you don't want to do that immediately, and would rather have a system to back up your devices ahead of time, for when you need to restore or transfer data later down the line.

That's why MobileTrans also works as a brilliant, one-click backup program to let you store multiple backups of your phone, so that you can roll back to them if you want, or restore them to a new handset when needed. It offers easy peace of mind.

Finally, MobileTrans has been built to make sure that it works for as many people as possible - that's why it works for both Android and iOS phones, but also why the desktop version is available for either Mac or Windows computers. That accessibility is also furthered by how easy it is to use, compared to other backup and transfer options, with most processes taking just a few clicks.

All in all, it makes for a program that's perfect for so many people. So, if you think that you could get some benefit from it, check out the MobileTrans website now to download it for yourself and subscribe.