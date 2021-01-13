(Pocket-lint) - As smartphone cameras have become more and more sophisticated, and as we've all got more used to having the option of taking high-quality video clips whenever we like, video has become absolutely integral to the way we remember and commemorate major events in our lives.

It can be completely devastating, then, to find your video files corrupted, damaged, or broken when you look back on them to relive good memories. For many people, it can also impact on their professional lives, if they work with video content and need to upload things to social media regularly.

That's where Stellar Video Repair can step in to help. It's a superb program that can quickly and easily repair your video content without you needing a bunch of in-depth technical know-how. Keep reading to find out more about how Stellar Video Repair works and some of its best features.

Stellar Video Repair is a slick and easy-to-use program that you can install on your computer, first things first, and it works on both Macs and Windows machines, to make sure that everyone can use it. You just download the app and install it, then you're away and able to repair any video files that you're noticing issues with.

Part of what makes the program so powerful is that it can handle a huge range of video codecs and file types, including the most common like MP4 and MOV files, and more complex types like AVI, MKV, AVCHD, MJPEG, WEBM, ASF, WMV, FLV, DIVX, MPEG, MTS, M4V, 3G2, 3GP, and F4V file formats. Whatever type of video you work with, you'll be able to repair it using Stellar Video Repair.

That also means that you don't have to worry about the source of your video. Whether you're trying to fix a bit of HDR footage from your new iPhone 12 Pro, some stunning aerial shots you took with a drone, or grainier footage from a CCTV or smart home camera, your footage will work great with Stellar Video Repair.

That means you can relax a bit, safe in the knowledge that even if anything were to go wrong you can easily and quickly fix things up. In fact, the video above can walk you through some more of those features.

The list of issues that can plague stored video files is huge, including problems like stuttering, audio that's out of sync, files that can't be played, and much more. The core video repair tool that's the heart of Stellar Video Repair can fix all of these issues and is a one-stop solution for most people.

That means that error messages indicating you can't watch your file will be a thing of the past, letting you back into videos and clips that you might have thought were lost, whether they wouldn't open, or wouldn't play once you did open them.

If you have an even more complex problem, though, there's another layer of help to be found in the form of the Advance Repair system, which lets you provide a sample video file from the same recording source that the program uses as a guide to fix your broken file. It's super intelligent and works brilliantly, saving files that even other repair programs can't help.

The real key to using Stellar Video Repair, though, as you'll discover for yourself, is how simple it makes everything - you simply select your video files either from your computer's storage or the external source you've connected and repair them in a few clicks.

You can set more than one file to be repaired at once, and you'll find that they really don't take long to be completed, making it a doddle to get videos ready for watching and uploading again. If you think that Stellar Video Repair could be useful to you, check out the Stellar website to find out more and download it for yourself.